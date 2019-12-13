Belgian Fitness Model Savannah Prez Shows Her ‘Heaviest Weight Ever’ In New Bikini Video

Savannah Prez showed off her body when she was at her “heaviest weight ever” and “feeling [her] best” with a hot new update to her Instagram feed.

Earlier this week, the Belgian fitness model took to the popular social media platform to share a video of herself at the beach in a tiny bikini that put her killer curves fully on display.

In the clip, Prez can be seen striking different poses while on a beach in Oostduinkerke, on the southwest coast of Belgium, according to the geotag she added to the post. In her caption, Prez shared that this clip was shot back in the summer.

In the video, Prez is wearing a two-piece bathing suit that boasts a yellow-flower print with a white background. The bikini top had thin straps that tied up behind her neck. The bikini also featured small triangles that help showcase Prez’s cleavage.

The fitness model teamed her top with a pair of matching string bottoms that tied up on the sides. The straps sat high on her sides, enhancing the contrast between her strong, powerful hips and her slender midsection. Prez did not share where her swimsuit is from.

Overall, Prez kept things simple, accessorizing her look with a silver cross necklace and matching hoop earrings. She also rocked a pair of light brown, round sunglasses.

The clip showed Prez walking around on the beach, giving viewers a full view of her full body. She wore her chestnut-colored hair swept over to one side and styled down in straight strands that fell over her shoulders.

The post proved to be popular with her fans. Within a day, the video had been viewed more than 52,700 views, garnering over 14,700 likes and upward of 290 comments. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise her figure and also to express their admiration for her. Followers also used the space to engage with her caption.

“I know you put in the time and effort to look as good as you do. [clapping hands emoji] I have only followed you for a short time now and I applaud your positive vibes for encouragement to those who use your routines to achieve similar goals. I can achieve, what you want if you are willing to put in the time,” one user wrote.

Today’s photo fits right in on her Instagram feed. While Prez most often posts snapshots of herself in workout clothes at the gym, she also treats her fans to images of herself in swimsuits, as The Inquisitr has previously reported.