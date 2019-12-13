Emily Ratajkowski & Jamea Lynee’s Booty-Flaunting Instagram Video Hits 2 Million Views In 45 Minutes

Sports Illustrated babe Emily Ratajkowski brought Instagram to its knees with her latest post. The gorgeous supermodel offered a tantalizing view of her peachy posterior in a scorching video uploaded on Friday afternoon, and sent followers into a frenzy with her fierce physique.

The sizzling clip showed Emily doing what she does best — making excellent use of her modeling skills to plug her swimwear and lingerie brand, Inamorata Woman. The 28-year-old hottie was joined by fellow Sports Illustrated model Jamea Lynee, as the two ladies teamed up for a steamy promotional shoot to spread the word on the newest Inamorata lingerie drop. Their efforts more than paid off, reeling in some massive engagement on Instagram. The sexy clip raked up 2 million views in the first 45 minutes of having been posted, and went on to amass 3.5 million views within two hours of going live.

Emily looked like a total smoke-show in the enticing clip. The brunette bombshell slipped into a skimpy lace two-piece in a soft cream color, which beautifully complimented her glowing tan. Made up of a flattering balconette bra and a barely-there g-string, the racy ensemble perfectly showcased her jaw-dropping figure, showing plenty of skin and a whole lot of curves. Filmed from the back, the Inamorata Woman entrepreneur put her curvy booty on full display in the head-turning video, posing provocatively to show off her assets.

The ravishing Vogue model held nothing back as she showcased the sexy Inamorata lingerie set. In classic Emily Ratajkowski style, she seductively arched her back to push her round derriere into focus and slightly cocked one hip to the side for maximum effect. The dark-haired beauty also flaunted her chiseled thighs and tiny waistline. She turned her head to the camera and sent pulses racing with her smoldering gaze, flirtatiously parting her pouty lips as she looked over her shoulder to check her pose.

Emily’s long tresses were styled with a mid-part and framed her face as they fell down her back. Her luscious mane called even further attention to her svelte figure, luring the gaze to her bare back.

While Emily was certainly a sight to behold, Jamea looked every bit as enchanting in the captivating clip. The gorgeous 17-year-old donned a lacy two-piece that was a perfect match to that worn by Emily, but in a different, tan color. A quick scan of the Inamorata Woman website revealed that the two ladies were wearing the brand’s newly released “Baxter” underwire bra, which they paired with the “Mercer” thong.

Just like Emily, Jamea showcased her pert backside in the revealing lingerie, turning from one side to anther to offer a full view of her rear end. The model bent one knee and softly grazed her thigh with her fingers, before tugging at the thin strap of her bottoms in a gesture that highlighted her sculpted hip. Her lavish curls were styled in a chic frizzy Afro that left her beautiful features exposed. The stunning teen added some bling to her attire with a pair of small gold hoop earrings.

In a bid to let their cheeky undergarments speak for themselves, the two models sported a fresh-faced look and didn’t seem to be wearing too much makeup. Their glam only included a bit of blush, a dark eyeliner and mascara, and a clear lip gloss.

Needles to say, the post was a major hit with Emily’s followers. The alluring video garnered more than 808,000 likes and 4,250 comments from her adoring admirers, who were thrilled to see the sizzling brunette slay a new lingerie look.

Among the people who commented on the post was actress, singer, and model Zoe Kravitz, who left a short yet very illustrative message that perfectly summarized the majority of fan reactions.

“Jesus. christ,” wrote the Divergent actress, with 500 people hitting the “Like” button on her post.

Loading...

Actor Kyle Andrew Skinner also had something to say about the racy video.

“My dad just joined Instagram JUST to save this post. Thought you should know,” he quipped, earning 76 likes for his flattering remark.

Instagram model and TV personality Hannah Stocking also chimed in on Emily’s post.

“Ur [sic] like… unreal,” she commented, followed by a fire emoji, with 285 followers agreeing.

Blogger and social media influencer Shea Marie was another celebrity to take notice of Emily’s smoking-hot video.

“Omg wow,” read her message, which was trailed by four collision emoji and got rewarded by fans with 100 likes.