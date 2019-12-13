Sierra Skye Shows Cleavage In A Crop Top While Giving Fierce Looks

Sierra Skye shared a new Instagram photo today where she showed off her cleavage and gave fierce looks. She wore a black outfit, which included a front-tie crop top and pants.

The top had long sleeves and small lapels, and the stunner was seen going braless underneath. This left her chest on display. Plus, she opted not to wear a necklace, so all of the attention was one her curves. Sierra paired the top with a shiny pair of matching pants. It was high waisted, and seemed to be made of stretchy fabric but with a look that mimicked leather.

The model wore her hair slicked back into a very high ponytail. Her makeup added to the drama of her ensemble, as she rocked heavy eyeliner on her lower lids along with dark mascara. She parted her lips slightly while sporting light pink lipstick. Sierra glanced at the camera with a fierce expression on her face. She also rocked chunky gold square earrings.

The blonde was seen posing in front of a white building, as she perched on the edge while propping herself up with her hand. There was a wooden door on the right side of the frame, with a blue square visible behind the model. The photo was taken from a slightly high vantage point, with the camera pointing down at the bombshell.

This image was taken on a sunny day, as her skin looked glowing and exceptionally tan for this time of year.

Fans gushed about the model’s good looks in the comments section.

“Sweet…lovely beauty..With her beauty. ‘She can kiss the ground…in winter-time..and make a flower grow,'” gushed an admirer.

Others referred to her captions.

“Fight? For you? Done!!!! KISSES BESOS Sierra,” raved a follower.

“Hey babe! Looking very sexy & whats your urge? Dont fight it babe,” advised a third Instagram user.

Loading...

Plus, Sierra took the time to respond to a fan’s question.

“How do you maintain your body?” they asked.

“I try & eat super clean and I work out 6 days a week!” replied the model.

The bombshell previously shared another photo where her cleavage was on display. This time, she opted for revealing pink lingerie. She was seen striking the Bambi pose, except she spread her knees. Sierra wore her hair up in a casual, high bun, with bangs that framed her face. Her ensemble was a sheer, lace teddy, which popped against her tanned skin. Behind her was a glowing, black square.