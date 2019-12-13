Fitness Model Katelyn Runck Sizzles In Plunging Mini Dress

The model left little to the imagination in her festive photoshoot.

On Friday, fitness model Katelyn Runck drove fans wild by sharing a tantalizing Instagram post that consisted of two sizzling snaps and a brief behind-the-scenes video.

For the photoshoot, the 28-year-old flaunted her fit physique in a plunging tartan mini dress manufactured by the clothing company Fashion Nova. The revealing ensemble put her incredible curves on full display, much to the delight of her audience. She also sported a pair of strappy heels that accentuated her toned legs.

The raven-haired beauty wore her long locks down and enhanced her gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. The application included subtle contour, voluminous lashes, and nude lipstick. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted white.

In the first image, the stunner sat facing away from the camera with her back arched and her legs crossed. The following picture was taken from a different angle. Katelyn changed up her position slightly and adjusted the top of her dress. A decorated Christmas tree and wrapped presents can be seen in the background. The video shows the model striking a variety of poses.

In the caption, Katelyn provided additional advertisement for Fashion Nova. She also implored fans to let her know if they had a preference between the two photos or the video. She went on to say that she was in disbelief of how quickly Christmas is approaching.

Fans seemed to love the post, as it quickly racked up more than 34,000 likes. Many of Katelyn’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left heart emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Awesome outfit babe love you,” gushed a fan, adding a string of fire and heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Girl you look amazing!!! Love that long jet black hair,” wrote a different devotee.

“You are just simply stunning and all the best to you,” added another commenter.

“Always beautiful and lovely,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Katelyn engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, the social media sensation is not shy when it comes to showing off her unbelievable body on Instagram. Recently, the stunner shared a particularly racy snap, in which she wore a white string bikini as she promoted a CBD product from the brand Ignite. That post has been liked over 51,000 times since it was uploaded.