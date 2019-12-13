Curvy ‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Marquita Pring Shows Off Bikini Body In New Boomerang

Marquita Pring shared a new update to he Instagram page in which she stuns in a bikini, and her fans are loving it.

On Thursday, December 12, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to the popular social media app to post a Boomerang of herself shaking her body, to the delight of her 112,000 Instagram fans.

In the clip, Pring is kneeling on a lounge chair outdoor in an undisclosed location. The curve model is wearing a two-piece bathing suit in solid black. The bikini top has two thin straps that go around her neck, while its small triangles put the model’s ample cleavage on display. The top ties up into a knot in the middle that dangles onto her sternum.

Pring teamed her top with a pair of bikini string bottoms that tie up on the sides. The strings sit higher on her frame, helping accentuate the model’s wide hips and strong thighs. The bottoms have silver hoops along the waistband through which another set of string runs.

According to the tag she added to her Boomerang, the swimsuit she is wearing is from Burke NYC, a brand that offers swimwear in sizes ranging from 0 through 22.

Pring accessorized her look with a pair of black heart-shaped sunglasses.

Pring has her hair styled down in natural curls that she is shaking side to side in the video.

The post proved to be popular with her fans. In under a day, the Boomerang has been viewed more than 10,800 views, garnering upwards of 2,600 likes and about 30 comments.

Users of the social media app took to the comments section to express their admiration for her and to praise Pring’s beauty, showering her with compliments and emoji.

“[S]imply beautiful,” one user wrote, adding flower emoji to the comment.

“Wow wow wow,” said another user, following the words with crows, star-struck and fire emoji.

“You never disappoint,” a third fan chimed in, also including a string of emoji at the end of the message.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue announced earlier this month that Pring would be featured in its 2020 rookie class. The model jetted off to Wyoming to shoot her spread alongside Emily DiDonato, Vita Sidorkina, Myla Dalbesio, Danielle Herrington, and fellow rookie Kim Riekenberg, as The Inquisitr previously pointed out.

In 2011, Pring appeared in a spread for Vogue Italia alongside Candice Huffine, Robyn Lawley, and Tara Lynn, marking a significant moment for curvy women in the modeling industry, as written by Sports Illustrated.