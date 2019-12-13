Sara Underwood Looks Smoking-Hot In Skimpy & Colorful Bikini

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood tantalized her 9.2 million Instagram followers with a stunning shot that showcased her curvaceous physique. The blond bombshell didn’t reveal her exact location, but she did include Oregon in the geotag of the post.

In the snap, Sara was enjoying the toasty water of some natural hot springs in the Pacific Northwest, as she immersed her legs in a sliver of water overlooking a forest. The body of water was nestled in on the side of what appeared to be a hill or mountain, making it appear as though Sara found a secret pocket of paradise in the middle of the Oregon wilderness.

The blond beauty rocked a colorful bikini that left little to the imagination. She was facing away from the camera, so fans weren’t able to see her cleavage in the bikini top, but the minuscule top did showcase a tantalizing hint of side boob. The top featured colorful straps that crossed her back, as well as a band that went along her back for a simple look.

She paired the bikini top with matching bikini bottoms that highlighted her ample assets. Though the bottoms weren’t quite a thong style, they were small enough to flaunt plenty of her derriere. She planted one foot on the bottom of the pool and had the other slightly bent as she gazed off into the distance. Her blond locks were up in a messy bun, and she was adjusting her hair as she took in the view.

In the caption, Sara made sure to credit the photographer, Steve Bitanga.

Sara’s followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot photo. The post received over 12,400 likes within just 11 minutes. Many of her fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the sizzling shot.

“Im thanking God for the hot springs…. and you in them as well! Merry Christmas!” one follower said.

Another fan referred to the snap as “the most beautiful photo I’ve seen all day.”

One follower also referenced Sara’s caption, in which she expressed gratitude for the natural wonder, and said “thankful for you sharing these awesome photos of you all the time.”

“Omg! Never seen these hot springs before. So pretty!” another fan, and fellow nature-lover, commented.

While she frequently shares snaps of her voluptuous physique in skimpy swimwear, Sara also isn’t afraid to wear edgier attire, despite the scenic backdrops of most of her photos. As The Inquisitr reported Thursday, the blond bombshell shared a picture of herself rocking a revealing plaid Fashion Nova mini dress paired with lace-up thigh-high boots that were a whole mood.