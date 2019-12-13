‘World’s Sexiest DJ’ Nata Lee Flaunts Bikini Bod With Jeans Pulled Down To Her Feet

The “World’s Sexiest DJ,” Nata Lee, was spotted on photographer Alexander Mavrin’s Instagram page today. She was seen flaunting her bikini bod a black lingerie set, with jeans pulled down to her feet.

The stunner’s ensemble included a bra with mesh accents on the chest, and a pair of thong bottoms. She wore her hair down in dramatic curls and a side part. This was a departure from her usual hairstyle, as she typically sports wavy hair. Her makeup looked natural, with a hint of eyeshadow and glossy lipstick. Most of all, her skin looked very tanned, even though it’s cold where the photo was taken — Warsaw, Poland.

Nata sat on a wood bench with a natural finish and metal legs. The furniture had wheels. She leaned on her left arm, while raising her hand to her face. She popped her right knee, while a pair of denim could be seen clinging to her feet. The photo seemed to focus on her figure rather than anything else, as she kept things simple with no visible accessories. Her toned midriff was on full display, along with her slender legs.

The model glanced at the camera with her lips parted, as she exuded sultry vibes.

The backdrop was otherwise basic, with a light gray wall and dark gray flooring.

Fans had lots of nice compliments for the stunner and photographer in the comments section.

“You look always sooo smart, sexy and very cute,” gushed an admirer.

“Mavrin is that man! What a beauty!” exclaimed a follower.

Others responded to the comments section.

Loading...

“Such a gorgeous place! Lodz is also a wonderful place,” noted a fan.

“Good choice! everything is better than Putinland, unfortunately…,” wrote a fourth Instagram user.

The captions seemed to insinuate that the duo are in Poland for the foreseeable future. However, it’s not uncommon for Nata and Alexander to travel to international locations throughout the year for photoshoots. Recent geotags have included Paris, France and Phuket, Thailand.

And several days ago, Nata was spotted in another photo where she rocked a thong. Except this time, she stood up in front of a mirror. She also wore a black, long-sleeved crop top. The model crossed her right leg in front, and glanced at her reflection with sunglasses pushed down the bridge of he nose. Her booty was the main focus, with her large seahorse tattoo clearly visible in the shot. She brushed her hair behind her shoulders.