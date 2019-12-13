Cuban Model Cindy Prado Shows Off Killer Curves In Bodycon Dress: ‘MOOD’

Another day, another sexy Instagram share by model Cindy Prado. As her fans know, Prado loves to delight them with a few new photos on her account each week, showing off her figure in some of the hottest outfits on the planet. The model regularly struts her stuff in bikinis, crop tops and bodycon dresses — most of them leave little to nothing to the imagination.

In the most recent photo that was shared on her page, Prado struck a pose inside a hallway, tagging herself at the Plaza Hotel. The beauty put her amazing figure on display in the photo, rocking a brown bodycon dress that hugged her every curve. The top of the NSFW ensemble pushed up her chest, showing off plenty of cleavage for the camera. On top, the model rocked a light brown trench coat, accessorizing the look with a pair of nude-colored booties and a matching purse.

She wore her long, blond locks down and off to one side in the photo op as she looked straight into the camera with a serious look on her face. To show off her gorgeous facial features, Prado sported a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, highlighter and lipgloss. To complete the look, the model rocked a pair of silver hoop earrings.

In the caption of the shot, Prado credited retailer Fashion Nova for the outfit. Since the post went live on her page, it’s earned the blond bombshell a ton of attention from her army of fans with over 4,000 likes and 70-plus comments in less than an hour. Some of her followers commented on the shot to let the model know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her killer figure. A few more had no words and opted to comment using emoji instead.

“Absolute knockout…,” one fan gushed, adding a series of heart and heart-eye emoji to the end of their comment.

Loading...

“My goodness, Cindy. Nobody fills a dress like you do! Stunningly gorgeous, classy,” another chimed in.

“Beautiful lovely sexy sophisticated elegant gorgeous beauty,” a third Instagrammer added with a series of flame emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Prado dropped jaws in another incredibly sexy look, that time in a sexy white dress. The NSFW number fit Prado like a glove, clinging to her every curve and hitting well above her knee while showing off her toned and tanned legs. It comes as no surprise that the photo earned a lot of attention with over 16,000 likes and 200-plus comments.