Bella Hadid Leaves Little To The Imagination In An Unbuttoned Shirt And Panties

American supermodel Bella Hadid recently took to her Instagram page and stopped her 27.2 million fans and followers in their tracks with an almost topless picture.

In the snap, the model could be seen rocking a denim shirt that she left unbuttoned to reveal that she was wearing no shirt or bra underneath it. She teamed the shirt with white underwear.

The racy ensemble allowed Bella to put her enviable assets and long, sexy legs on full display. The picture was captured from an angle which also allowed the model to show off a glimpse of her pert derriere and well-toned thighs.

Since nudity is prohibited on Instagram, Bella used a photo-editing tool to censor her nipples.

The model, who has been termed the most beautiful woman in the world based on the “science” of the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glam.

The application included a shimmery-pink lipstick, a tinge of pink blush that accentuated Bella’s cheekbones while she completed her look by painting her perfectly-manicured nails with a black polish.

The hottie accessorized with a pair of blue shades to keep it chic and side-swept her brunette tresses. To pose for the snap, she lied on the grass while leaning against a sofa and clicked a selfie.

In the caption, the model wrote the words “aura Bella.” She did not use a geotag with her picture, therefore, the location where it was captured could not be known.

Within less than 30 minutes of going live, the snap racked up more than 300,000 likes and over 1,200 comments in which fans and followers drooled over the sheer display of skin and showered the hot model with numerous compliments.

“So, so beautiful and perfect! I wish you were my girlfriend,” one of her fans commented on the picture to express his desire.

“Stunning! All I want for Christmas is you,” another one chimed in.

Loading...

“Holy God. How beautiful can you get? I love you so much, Bella [heart emoji]” a third fan wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer poured his heart out without any qualms and asked the model to marry him.

“Gorgeous woman! There is no one like you in the whole world. Will you be my wife, please?”

The remaining fans used words and phrases like “true goddess,” “extremely sexy,” and “I am speechless” to praise the stunner.

Apart from Bella’s legions of ardent admirers, the snap was also liked by many other models and Instagram influencers. Some of the names include Lily-Rose Depp, Mathilde Tantot, Samantha Cerny and Jamie Charoen.