Nicole Scherzinger Stuns In Low-Cut White Jumpsuit For ‘The Masked Singer’ Semifinals

Nicole Scherzinger is currently on the judging panel for the second season of The Masked Singer and looked nothing short of stunning for the semifinals episode.

The “Don’t Hold Your Breath” chart-topper wowed in a low-cut white jumpsuit with a shimmery silver design on one side. The garment also had a long sleeve only on one side while the other had a strap that displayed her arm. Scherzinger sported a bold glossy red lip and accessorized herself with numerous rings and small dangling earrings. She applied glittery eye shadow and sported her long dark locks in one huge plait. Scherzinger opted for nude-colored, pointy acrylic nails and let her hair fall in front of her outfit.

She posed in front of a plain white wall next to a mirror that saw some of her reflection from the back. The “Whatever U Like” songstress placed one hand on her thigh and the other behind her. Scherzinger looked directly at the camera lens with a strong but subtle expression.

For her caption, she questioned her 4.2 million followers if they were feeling festive. She also told them to tune into the semifinals for The Masked Singer, which aired that same night.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 88,600 likes and over 720 comments, proving to be a hit with her fans.

“ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS AND TOTALLY FLAWLESS,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“Omfg I am OBSESSED! Saw this on the show and was like plz god have @nicolescherzinger post this outfit!!” another shared.

“You always look amazing @nicolescherzinger and I can’t wait to see you and the rest of @pussycatdolls in Manchester next April,” a third follower remarked.

“Girl you are looking as fine as ever girl. My childhood is literally screaming,” a fourth fan commented.

For the last episode, it was revealed that “Kiss From a Rose” icon Seal was under the leopard outfit. The four-time Grammy Award winner managed to leave his fans freaking out after keeping it a secret for weeks. However, Scherzinger and Robin Thicke guessed correctly that he was under the costume.

Seal told the host of the show, Nick Cannon, that his kids had no idea that he was underneath the outfit and that he did the competition to make himself and them laugh.

The Masked Singer has been such a success in the U.S. that they are bringing it to the U.K. next year with Rita Ora, Davina McCall, Ken Jeong, and Jonathon Ross as the judges.