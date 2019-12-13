Pauline Tantot Poses On Her Knees In Minuscule Pink Bikini For Beach Snap

Instagram model Pauline Tantot is living her best life in Jamaica this week. She said so herself in her latest post, which she shared to her feed on Friday afternoon. In the sultry shot, the stunner soaked up the sun on the beach while wearing an ultra-tiny bikini.

The photo showed Pauline posing on her knees in the sand on a beautiful day with clear skies. Behind her, gorgeous blue waters could be seen. Pauline looked just as gorgeous in a minuscule, tie-dyed pink bikini top. The rectangular top featured ruching on the sides, causing it to ride up. Much of the model’s ample cleavage and underboob were exposed in the risque look.

Pauline’s rock-hard six pack was on full display between the top and a pair of low-rise pink bottoms. Although the back of the swimsuit wasn’t visible, it’s likely that Pauline wore a thong, as the straps sat high on her hips.

The model shielded her face from the sun with a fluffy, white bucket hat. She did not appear to be wearing makeup under the hat, though Pauline hardly needed any with her natural beauty. Fans could catch a glimpse of the model’s long, blond hair as it fell behind her shoulders in waves.

Pauline sat on her knees, emphasizing her shapely, tan thighs. In addition, she leaned back on her hands and showed off the muscles in her arms, as well as her killer curves. The French and Persian bombshell stared into the camera with a straight face.

The post garnered more than 54,000 likes and just over 300 comments in under half an hour, proving to be a hit with Pauline’s fans. Many of her followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“This ‘kini on you,” Pauline’s sister wrote with several emoji.

“Simply marvellous girl I like you,” one fan said.

“Why you gotta do this to me,” another user added.

A fourth follower said Pauline was “sublime,” while others simply expressed admiration for her using various emoji.

Pauline revealed in the post’s tags that her swimsuit was from the brand that she owns with her twin sister, Mathilde Tantot, called Khassani Swimwear. Both Pauline and Mathilde have been rocking the same style suit in different designs and colors all week. On Tuesday, Pauline wore a baby blue version of the suit for another Instagram post. In a series of photos, she stood in the ocean and turned around to show everyone her bodacious derriere.