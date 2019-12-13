Fitness Model Ariana James Sizzles While Going Topless In A Metallic Mermaid Skirt

Ariana James is dropping jaws in her most recent Instagram share. As those who follow the fitness model on social media know, the stunner regularly delights her fans in a wide-range of NSFW outfits that include workout gear, bikinis, lingerie, and even some nearly nude shots as well. In the most recent photo that was shared on her page, the stunner sizzled in a revealing ensemble.

In the photo, James did not specifically mention to fans where she was but she struck a pose at a beautiful beach somewhere in the world. The model faced her back toward the camera while she appeared front and center in the shot, dipping her feet into the ocean water. Just in front of her was a sandy beach and a line of palm trees, making for a picture-perfect setting.

The bombshell wore her long, dark locks down and off to the side as well as a huge smile on her face. Even though she was enjoying a day at the beach, the beauty still rocked a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, shimmery highlighter, and lipgloss. James left almost nothing to the imagination, going totally topless in the shot and just covering her chest. She completed the sexy, beach chic look in a blue metallic mermaid skirt that hugged her every curve.

The post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s earned the model a ton of attention already with over 78,000 likes in addition to 700-plus comments. Most of her fans chimed in the let James know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her amazing figure. A few others just used emoji instead of words to express their feelings and half of the comments were in English and the other half in Spanish.

“Wow you look Amazing,” one fan commented, adding a flame emoji to the end of their post.

“Just what I need, I love you,” a second fan chimed in on the stunning new snapshot.

“What beautiful Sirenita,” one more gushed along with a number of flame and heart emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that James dropped jaws in another revealing look, that time in a skintight bodysuit that fit fitness superstar like a glove, hugging all of her curves and showing off her pert derriere. In the video, James showed off her workout skills and it comes as no surprise that the post racked up over 700 comments.