Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter True Dances Away In Red Dress On Instagram & Fans Are Melting

Khloe Kardashian may control her Instagram feed, but the star of the account is clearly her daughter, 1-year-old True Thompson. The little girl has made a ton of appearances on Khloe’s Instagram recently, much to the delight of Khloe’s fans. In the Good American founder’s latest post, True rocked a fluffy dress and danced in her mother’s arms.

The post included several mirror selfies, a video, and a solo shot of True. In the photos, Khloe held True in her arms in what appeared to be a hallway with a massive mirror.

The mother of one sported a black trench coat with sequins on the sleeves and a leather collar, as well as what appeared to be a leather shirt underneath. The glamorous look was completed with a silver choker necklace. Khloe also rocked a full face of makeup, including expertly contoured cheeks, bright highlighter, and a bold red color on her plump lips. Her long, blond hair fell down her shoulders in straight strands.

Meanwhile, True rocked a big, red dress with a fluffy tulle skirt. A heart design decorated the front of the dress. The look was paired with some red boots and a pink fairy wand with a star at the end.

A video that Khloe included at the end of the post showed True looking at the mirror and bopping side to side with a smile on her face. Her mother asked her if she was dancing, prompting True to stop and look up at Khloe.

Other images in the series showed Khloe pouting her lips as True looked on. In one, both girls smiled brightly in the mirror.

Khloe also added a photo of True standing by a fireplace as she appeared to show off her beautiful dress.

The post garnered 1.4 million likes in just four hours, as well as more than 5,000 comments. Fans and friends couldn’t help but gush over True.

“Sooo cute…my daughter do that same smile,” Cardi B wrote in the comments section.

“Great blessings to you and True this holiday season,” a fan said.

“I’m so in love with True’s dress!! Red is her color,” another user added.

“Your family is everything to me,” said a fourth follower with a pink heart.

The adorable post comes just days after reports claimed that True’s father, Tristan Thompson, has made his way back into Khloe’s life romantically following his cheating scandal in February. Khloe did state publicly on social media that she forgave Tristan, but she did not confirm that they are back together.