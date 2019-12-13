Bulgarian Fitness Model Yanita Yancheva Flaunts Insane Physique In Leopard-Print Bikini

Yanita Yancheva shared a hot new update to her Instagram feed in which she shows off her slamming figure in a bikini that leaves little to the imagination.

On Friday, December 13, the Bulgarian fitness model took to the popular social media app to upload a sweltering snapshot of herself to tease her 1.5 million Instagram fans.

In the photo, Yancheva is standing on a balcony as she leans against its rail. Lush vegetation can be seen in the background, in addition to a bright clear sky. The fitness model did not add a geotag to her post or disclose her location in the caption.

Yancheva is rocking a two-piece bathing suit that boasts a leopard print in dark brown against a lighter background. The bikini top features spaghetti straps that go over her neck, while its small triangles leave quite a bit of her ample cleavage on display.

Yancheva teamed her top with a pair of matching string bottoms with similarly thin straps that sit higher on her sides compared to the front part. This style helps accentuate the model’s wide full hips in contrast with her slender, chiseled stomach. Yancheva also did not add any tag to indicate where her swimsuit is from.

Yancheva is facing the camera as she stands with one leg slightly in front of the other and hips to one side, in a way that further showcases the toned muscles of her body.

Her blond hair appears to be damp. It is brushed back and styled down as her tresses fall over her left shoulder, coming to a rest on her side at the front. Yancheva is looking straight into the camera as she smiles brightly. She is wearing black eyeliner on both her upper and lower lids, which makes the baby blue of her eyes stand out. She completed her makeup with a nude color on her lips and bronzer that accentuates her high cheekbones.

Loading...

The post proved to be an immediate hit with her fans. Within the first hour of going live, the photo garnered more than 22,000 likes and upwards of 150 comments. Users of the social media platform wasted no time in expressing their admiration for Yancheva, showering her with compliments and emoji in the comments section.

“Golden girlfriend,” one user chimed in, trailing the words with a sparkle and a heart-eyes emoji.

“Body goals,” said another user, including a pink heart and a heart-eyes emoji.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” a third fan raved, following the message with two blue heart emoji.