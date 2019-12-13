Joe Scarborough Wants Democrats To Slow Down Impeachment To Make It Like ‘Chinese Water Torture’

The House Judiciary Committee approved two articles of impeachment against Donald Trump Friday, and the forthcoming Senate trial is expected to take place in early January. Before the votes passed, MSNBC’s Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough suggested that Democrats were moving too quickly through the impeachment process, Breitbart reports.

According to Scarborough, Democrats should drag the process out over weeks and months. He suggested they bring out Michael Cohen, Stormy Daniels, and Sergey Lavrov to testify against Trump, who Scarborough believes has “committed crimes.”

“I would play it out. It would be Chinese water torture over weeks and months,” Scarborough said.

The former United States congressman said that while he believes such a move would not be favored by all Democrats, he thinks it would be “best for history” and also a smart political move, likening it to calling the Republicans’ bluff.

“If Donald Trump selling out an American ally and selling out American national security is not enough for them, you know, then let’s … put the wheat where the goats can eat it.”

Scarborough is a frequent critic of Trump and his administration. He previously compared the real estate mogul’s White House to early Nazi Germany and went so far as to suggest that other dictators are modeling themselves after Trump.

“There’s a reason why Assad is now parroting Donald Trump and talking about fake news. There’s a reason why other dictators across the planet, when they get caught in human rights violations, parrot Donald Trump and talk about fake news, why Erdoğan is doing the same thing,” Scarborough said, per Raw Story.

"What used to be fear has now turned into farce." —@JoeNBC pic.twitter.com/BLYIIWAQTg — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) December 6, 2019

Loading...

The 56-year-old cable news host believes that Trump and his supporters –including Attorney General William Barr — are leading an effort to fulfill Trump’s vision of the Constitution, which posits that Article II gives the president an unlimited degree of power.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Scarborough has also taken aim at Barr, who he believes is fiercely loyal to Trump. Following the release of Inspector General (IG) Michael Horowitz’s 476-page report on the FBI’s investigation into Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, Barr disagreed with Horowitz’s conclusion that the Bureau was justified and non-partisan in the initial opening of the investigation.

Scarborough also attacked Texas Senator Ted Cruz for his defense of Trump after Cruz went on NBC’s Meet the Press and suggested that Ukraine interfered with the 2016 presidential election. The controversial theory is frequently pushed by Trump and his allies, including the president’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.