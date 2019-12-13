Polish Model Veronica Bielik Stuns In Tiny Yellow Thong Bikini And Enjoys A ‘Floating Breakfast’

Veronica flaunted her curves in a steamy video filmed in the Maldives.

Blond bombshell Veronica Bielik enjoyed her breakfast in a bikini in her latest sizzling Bang Energy drink ad.

On Thursday, the stunning Polish-born social media sensation shared the promotional video with her 2.4 million Instagram followers. She was shown rocking a revealing yellow two-piece that included an eye-catching top with a unique detail. It was a halter-style top with thin spaghetti straps, but the bikini strings crisscrossed in the front right at Veronica’s neck. The garment featured classic triangle cups that molded to the curvaceous model’s ample cleavage.

The bottom half of Veronica’s bathing suit was a thong with thick straps that were stretched up high on her hips. The design helped to highlight her hourglass figure. The front of the tiny garment dipped down low in a wide V, exposing her sculpted stomach.

The natural beauty wore her long, blond hair down in soft, beachy waves. Her lips were a subtle nude color, and she was sporting dark eye liner on her top lash line.

At the beginning of the video, Veronica was shown wearing a white robe over her vibrant bikini. The camera followed her as she pushed back a curtain and walked outside. She was exiting a room at a luxury resort that was located right on the edge of the sparkling blue sea. Veronica also had her own personal pool overlooking the ocean. A large floating tray of delectable breakfast foods was waiting for her on the edge of the pool, along with a can of Bang Energy drink.

In another scene, Veronica flaunted her peachy derriere as she leaned over a rail and took in her stunning surroundings. She was also shown enjoying a swim. According to her geotag, the location of her video shoot was the Maldives.

Veronica’s fans showed her how much they loved her latest video shoot by hitting the “like” button on her Instagram post over 23,000 times. They also flooded the comments section with hundreds of compliments and expressive emoji, including numerous yellow hearts that matched the bright hue of her bikini.

“Omg watched it again and again and again,” read one response to her video.

“There’s no doubt that your Beauty and Sensuality have no limits Veronika. And your body can’t be more Perfect and Stunning,” wrote another fan.

“Veronica you are a Goddess,” a third admirer remarked.

“I’ve rang the fire brigade @veronicabielik and they’ve confirmed it’s illegal to look that hot!!” gushed another fan.

