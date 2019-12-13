Monday’s ‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Brooke Breaks Down

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, December 16 reveal that Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) is completely devastated. The blonde never thought that her husband would leave her, but Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) had had enough. Brooke will contemplate life without Ridge, per She Knows Soaps.

Ridge presented Brooke with divorce papers. Brooke couldn’t believe that he was serious about ending the marriage. Apparently, she felt that Ridge moving out of their home was proof enough that something was wrong. She seemed to think that he would capitulate and move back to the Logan estate because he couldn’t live without her. She was dead wrong.

The dressmaker presented his wife with a choice. He wanted her to forgive Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) for all the wrong that he had done. He couldn’t live in a home where his son wasn’t welcome and tried to get his wife to see his side of things.

But Brooke remained firm and insisted that she would never forgive Thomas for hiding Beth Spencer’s (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) identity for a very long time. The blonde, and former chemist, conveniently forgot that many people had also forgiven her in the past. Recently, Thomas himself had to forgive her for pushing him over the edge at the cliff house.

Clearly not on the same page, Brooke conveys to Ridge exactly what it will take for them to reunite. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/HJ8hcJX2p3 #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/xISmqmJhE6 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 11, 2019

The straw that broke the camel’s back was when Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) thought that she had accidentally pushed Thomas into a vat of hydrofluoric acid. Instead of confessing that she thought that Thomas was “dead,” Brooke convinced Hope to say nothing at all. She figured that all the evidence of his demise would dissolve into nothingness.

Loading...

Ridge couldn’t believe that his wife was capable of such evil and called it quits. Even then, Brooke thought that he would come to his senses. But Ridge was determined to end his marriage to Brooke because it was obvious that she would always put her family ahead of his. They signed the divorce papers and cried as they held each other.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Brooke will break down. After all, she thought that this would be her final marriage. It seems as if she will open her heart to Hope and unburden. She has so much to process and her daughter will provide a shoulder to lean on.

The soap opera spoilers state that Brooke is still hoping that Ridge will come to his senses. She’s convinced that Thomas hasn’t changed and that it’s just a matter of time before the designer shows his true colors again.