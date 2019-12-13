Chantel Jeffries Shows Off Enviable Booty In Wet Leopard Bikini

Chantel Jeffries shared a new update to her Instagram feed in which she shows off her enviable figure, and her fans are going wild for it.

On Thursday, December 12, the American DJ and model took to the popular social media platform to post a couple of sizzling snapshots of herself in a barely-there bikini that leaves little to the imagination.

For the photo, Jeffries is standing outdoors amid green lush vegetation as she poses with her back to the camera. She did not add a geotag or disclose her location in the caption.

Jeffries is rocking a two-piece bathing suit that boasts a leopard print in black against a light brown background. The bikini top has spaghetti straps that tie up behind her neck. The triangles are small, leaving quite a bit of sideboob on display. The top also features a long strap that wraps several times around the model’s waist, creating an interesting design on her back.

Jeffries teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms that sits high on her sides and back. Its thong cut puts the model’s booty front and center. As she indicated via the tag added to her photo, the swimsuit she is wearing is from Inamorata Woman, the popular brand launched by Emily Ratajkowski.

A quick look on the brand’s website reveals that Jeffries in wearing the Las Olas design.

Jeffries’ brunette hair is slicked back and wet, suggesting that the model had been swimming prior to having this photo snapped.

The first photo shows Jeffries looking over her right shoulder at the camera with a serious facial expression. The second is similar, though this time her head is forward and partially hidden by her arm, which is up over her head, revealing a tattoo she has on her side. In her caption, she said she wonders what her tattoo says.

The post proved to be popular with her fans. In under a day, the photos attracted more than 520,000 likes and upwards of 3,000 comments. Users of the social media app used the opportunity to engage with the model’s caption, while also praise her beauty in the comments section.

“Cheeks,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a peach and a heart-eyes emoji.

“[I]t says you love me,” wrote another fan, referencing her caption.

“How are you so perfect,” a third fan raved.

“Something in Hebrew,” yet another user chimed in, adding a fire emoji at the end of the message.