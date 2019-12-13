Donald Trump Responds To House Impeachment Articles Vote In Fiery Interview: ‘It’s A Scam’

Shortly after the House Judiciary Committee voted to approve two articles of impeachment against him, Donald Trump attacked Democrats while speaking with reporters at the Oval Office.

According to USA Today, the president lashed out Democrats, calling the impeachment inquiry “a scam” and adding that, “the people are disgusted.”

He went on to say that Democrats were “trivializing impeachment.”

Just prior to the news of the committee’s decision, Trump tweeted that he didn’t understand why he was being impeached when he had created a strong economy and cut taxes for some Americans.

“How do you get Impeached when you have done NOTHING wrong (a perfect call), have created the best economy in the history of our Country, rebuilt our Military, fixed the V.A. (Choice!), cut Taxes & Regs, protected your 2nd A, created Jobs, Jobs, Jobs, and soooo much more? Crazy!” he wrote.

The president’s comments come as the House committee voted along party lines 23-17 to approve the articles of impeachment. One article accuses the president of blocking congress and the other charges him with abusing the power of his office.

The focus of the impeachment inquiry has been a series of conversations between Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, who Democrats argue the president pressured in order to have his chief political opponent Joe Biden investigated. Progressives say that Trump withheld $400 million in military aide in order to harm Biden’s 2020 presidential run and help ensure that Trump wins a second term.

Trump and his supporters have repeatedly called the proceedings a “witch hunt” and a “hoax” and maintains that he didn’t do anything wrong when it comes to the July phone call that the inquiry is focused on.

The polling is looking really bad for impeachment-obsessed Democrats, so they’re rushing an already unfair process and making a mockery of our democratic institutions. They don’t want the American people to decide the election! #JerryRigged #SchiffShow pic.twitter.com/sBXsl1s1Sr — Team Trump (@TeamTrump) December 12, 2019

According to Fox News, White House Press Secretary weighed in on the decision, saying that the impeachment inquiry was shameful and that the president expected to be treated more fairly by the Senate.

“This desperate charade of an impeachment inquiry in the House Judiciary Committee has reached its shameful end. The President looks forward to receiving in the Senate the fair treatment and due process which continues to be disgracefully denied to him by the House.”

The articles of impeachment now move to the House body where they will be voted on. It’s expected that Democrats will vote to approve the articles, at which point they will become the responsibility of the Senate to act on.

If the Senate holds a trial, it could take place as soon as January. If that occurs, it’s expected that despite a few outliers, Republicans won’t vote to remove the president from office.