Kardashian-West Christmas Card Features Family Decked Out In Gray Sweats

Kim Kardashian debuted the Kardashian-West Christmas card photo on Instagram on Friday morning, and her fans are loving it. In the shot, the famous family posed in matching cozy sweats.

The photo showed Kim and her family posing on a white staircase. The entire family wore gray sweats as they smiled for the camera. At the top of the stairs sat Kanye West, who wore a white crewneck sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and white socks. In addition, he rocked a gold chain necklace and a few rings on his finger.

Kanye looked down at his 1-year-old daughter, Chicago, who sat in his lap wearing a gray tank top and white socks. She appeared to be holding a snack in her hand as she gazed at the camera with wide eyes.

Below the daddy-daughter duo sat 6-year-old North, who smiled for the camera in a light gray sweatshirt, matching pants, and socks.

Kim sat beside her in a dark gray zip-up hoodie and light gray joggers. Her long, black hair fell down her shoulders in luscious waves as she stared at the camera in full glam. The mom of four’s makeup look included smoky eyeshadow, expertly contoured cheekbones, and a nude color on her full lips.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star held the family’s newest addition, 7-month-old Psalm, in her lap. The baby boy looked absolutely adorable in a gray tank top and gray shorts, as well as white socks. Like Chicago, he looked at the camera with a wide-eyed smile.

Finally, at the front of the group sat 4-year-old son Saint, who wore the biggest smile on his face under his thick, curly head of hair. The eldest son also wore a gray crewneck sweatshirt, which was paired with gray shorts.

The family photo quickly garnered a ton of attention from fans. The post racked up over 1 million likes in an impressive 15 minutes. At the time of this writing, it had just over 19,000 comments filled with compliments for the beautiful family.

“Blessings to all of you from Portland. This is so perfect on the stairs. Beautiful,” one fan said.

“Saint is always smiling I love,” another user added.

“Thank you! Merry Christmas to you all! What a beautiful family. May God’s love grow in your hearts more and more,” a third person wrote, while a fourth follower concurred that the shot was “absolutely beautiful.”

Fans always do seem to love photos involving the Kardashian-West kids. Earlier this week, Kim shared a photo of herself holding Chicago in Tokyo. That post garnered more than 2 million likes.