Ellen DeGeneres Scolds Blake Shelton For Not Proposing To Gwen Stefani

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is known for not holding back, and she recently was true to form after scolding country music star Blake Shelton for not proposing to his “Sweet Escape” singer girlfriend Gwen Stefani. The pair, who are colleagues on hit NBC show The Voice, have been dating for around four years.

“I gave you a clock. Remember that clock? To remind you time is ticking,” Ellen teased the 43-year-old music star (via Entertainment Tonight). The reference was to a clock that Ellen had given to Blake on his last appearance on the show last spring.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ellen was inspired to give Blake the gift after she had given a countdown clock to Jennifer Lopez in order to send a message to her baseball beau Alex Rodriguez. When the former Yankee player proposed just days later, Ellen took credit for the giving the additional push.

However, Blake — who earlier today released a duet with Gwen called “Nobody But You” — was sure to fight back against the unfair accusations, claiming that Ellen took the clock back after the segment had ended.

“But you didn’t give it to me! I walked backstage and somebody back there was like, ‘Hey, thanks for being on the show. Can I have that?’ And they took it. So I haven’t seen it,” he said.

“Time didn’t really start ticking at that moment,” Shelton triumphantly concluded.

“Whoever your next guest was you replaced the picture and did the same crap to them and embarrassed them,” Shelton then added, referencing the fact that he was not the only celebrity that Ellen had wanted to see hitched.

Ellen seemed to accept this answer, and moved on to a number of different topics, like asking his thoughts on who he thought should win the top prize on The Voice.

She also asked Blake if he would ever guest host her show. Fans would argue that the “Hell Right” singer would be a perfect fit considering his success on The Voice, and Ellen seemed eager enough to win him over to sweeten the pot.

“You could have Gwen on. You could have anybody on,” she teased.

“You could propose to her here,” Ellen cheekily added.

“I could. You’re right,” Shelton jokingly replied, adding that he would now accordingly wait to pop the question until on the show again.

“That seems right,” DeGeneres returned.

Though Blake joked with Ellen about getting married, there have been numerous reports online that he and the former No Doubt band member have already tied the knot. In a separate interview, Blake shared his thoughts on the rumors, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.