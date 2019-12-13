Danny Aiello’s Net Worth Estimated At $3 Million

Danny Aiello, the character actor who passed away today at the age of 86, left behind an estate worth an estimated $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. As reported by The Inquisitr, Aiello died at a New Jersey hospital of an unspecified “sudden illness.”

He Owned A $1.7 Million Home In New Jersey

According to New Jersey Property Records, Aiello and his wife, Sandy, purchased a home in Saddle River, New Jersey, for just over $1 million in 1998. The 6,000-square-foot home, built in 1969, sat on a two-acre lot in a wooded neighborhood surrounded by mansions similar in size and price range. In 2017 the home and the land it sits on were collectively assessed at $1.7 million.

His Music Career Included A Rap Album

As The Daytona Beach News-Journal reported at the time, back in 2011 Aiello wanted to connect with his grandchildren. The actor had worked on Broadway, doing at least some roles that included singing, and exercised his pipes in a few of his film roles, and loved to belt out a tune. However, his preferred musical style didn’t resonate with his grandchildren, so he decided to go more contemporary, and record a rap album, Bridges, collaborating with rapper-songwriter Damon Hasan. It was his fourth, and penultimate, album.

Fortunately, Aiello says the tracks were a hit with the kids.

Aiello also played the role of Madonna’s father in the hugely-popular video for the song “Papa Don’t Preach.” In response, he recorded his own song, “Papa Wants the Best for You.”

He Wrote A Book

In 2014, Aiello published his memoir, I Only Know Who I Am When I Am Somebody Else.

He Appeared On Broadway

In addition to his career on film, Aiello had a handful of Broadway credits, mostly in the 1970s and 1970s. His first Broadway role was in 1975’s Lamppost Reunion; his final appearance on The Great White Way was in 2017, when he performed in Home For The Holidays.

He also appeared off-Broadway in 2011’s The Shoemaker.

He Had A Lengthy TV And Film Career

Aiello will, of course, be best known for his lengthy TV and film career, for which he has over 100 credits.

Perhaps his most memorable role, if not his biggest, was in Spike Lee’s 1989 drama Do The Right Thing, for which he was nominated for a Golden Globe Award and the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. Another high-profile role was that of nightclub owner and Lee Harvey Oswald assassin Jack Ruby in the 1992 biopic Ruby.

He Won $2 Million In A Lawsuit

As The Staten Island Advance reported in 2014, Aiello and some backers tried to build a movie studio in Stapleton. However, plans were derailed by the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The project sat un-developed for years, and eventually Aiello sued to get his money back.

“Reluctantly, very reluctantly, I sued the city. It was written that we lost the case — we did not. We were awarded $2 million, which in no way could pay back our investors,” he said at the time.