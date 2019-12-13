Kylie Jenner Gets Dragged On Instagram For Showing Off Riches In ‘Rainy Days’ Appreciation Post

Kylie Jenner is facing backlash on social media once again for flaunting her rich lifestyle. In a new post on her Instagram account this week, the makeup mogul showed off her luxury car on a rainy day and pointed out that she loves the rain. Many of her followers quickly took to the comments section to call her out for using the weather as an excuse to not-so-subtly flaunt her expensive ride.

The series of two photos showed the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s gold Mercedes G-Wagon parked at an airport on a dark and rainy day. In the first image, a man could be seen rummaging through the open trunk as rain droplets covered the Mercedes-Benz logo on the tire cover. The other photo showed the car from the side as a plane sat on the runway in the distance.

In the caption, Kylie said that the rain makes her “happy.”

The post garnered more than 2 million likes in just one day, as well as more than 10,000 comments. Several fans criticized the show of wealth, among other things.

“Not me. That means I gotta walk in the damn rain to work. Least you got yo Mercedes though baby. Tyrone proud of ya,” one user said.

“Do they? Or does showing off your expensive cars make you happy?” another person challenged.

“Can u just pick one car the environment is dying,” a third follower pointed out, according to Teen Vogue.

“Rainy days aren’t as cheerful when you have a Honda Accord,” a fourth person noted.

Other fans noted that the rainy weather in Los Angeles is a luxury compared to the rainfall in other parts of the world.

“Perhaps you should try being in Mumbai someday. OPINIONS WILL CHANGE DRASTICALLY,” someone wrote.

Loading...

“Meanwhile Liverpool is having a monsoon,” another said.

Overall, fans agreed that Kylie’s post wasn’t very humble or relatable to the general public.

As her followers know, Kylie has several luxury cars. This is just one of a few times in the past that she has shown them off. She previously shared a photo of her Bugatti Chiron, which is worth about $3 million, in October. The billionaire then deleted the image after she faced criticism from her followers for the same reasons, per The Daily Dot. A similar incident occurred earlier this year when she posed for a photo with not one, not two, but six luxury cars in the background.

Of course, it’s no secret that Kylie is extremely wealthy. She was already named a self-made billionaire this year, and on top of that, the 22-year-old sold a majority stake in Kylie Cosmetics just a few months ago. That deal made her $600 million richer.