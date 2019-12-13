Alexis Ren Stuns In Midriff-Baring Crop Top In Emotional Dance Video

Alexis Ren's dance earned the approval of some famous faces.

Alexis Ren revisited her Dancing with the Stars days in an Instagram video that was getting perfect 10s from her 13.6 million Instagram followers. On Wednesday, the social media sensation used the power of dance to bare her soul in the emotional video.

Alexis competed on Season 27 of Dancing with the Stars in 2018. She and her pro partner Alan Bersten finished in fourth place, but failing to take home the Mirrorball Trophy seemingly hasn’t diminished the swimsuit model’s love of dance. She proved this with her powerful performance, which was very similar to the freestyle dances that DWTS fans love seeing on the ABC reality competition. She even revealed that her dance was inspired by her own life experiences, just like they are on the show.

For her professionally-shot dance video, Alexis rocked a casual look that included a cropped rib tank top in white. The tiny garment showcased her flat, toned stomach. However, she kept the rest of her fit dancer’s physique covered up in a pair of dark blue sweatpants. On her feet, she wore a pair of white crew socks. The brunette beauty wore her long locks down, and she used her free tresses as part of her performance by grabbing her hair to feign frustration.

The video, which was divided into two parts, began with a shot of Alexis sitting on a bed in a large room. She was looking at photographs, but what she was seeing was not making her happy. She laid the pictures down on the bed and got up, glancing at herself in a full-length mirror before abruptly turning away.

Alexis then began expressing her emotions through dance, which included plenty of high kicks, spins, and a little rolling around on the floor. The video ended with a shot of Alexis lying on her back surrounded by photographs.

In the caption of her post, Alexis revealed that her dance was about the feeling of “heaviness” that has haunted her throughout her life and how she’s sometimes felt that she’ll never recover from moments that have brought her down, like the grief she experienced when her mother died. However, she wrote that she’s always managed to bounce back, and she eventually realized that surviving difficult experiences has helped her learn to trust herself and connect with other people. She also encouraged her fans to be more open with their feelings and to do their part to help others by being more empathetic.

Alexis’ video has been liked over 490,000 times since she posted it, and it’s earned the approval of some famous dancers.

“Wowwwww awesome!!!!!!!!!!!!!” wrote Dancing with the Stars pro Sasha Farber in the comments section of her post.

“Alexis this is amazing. literal chills,” remarked Dance Moms star Mackenzie Ziegler.

“Coming from you that makes me soo happy you amazing dancer,” Alexis responded.

“Proud of you,” wrote Mackenzie’s sister, Maddie.

This isn’t the only time that Alexis has used her Instagram page as a force for good. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently revealed that she’s teamed up with Coral Gardeners to help save the coral reefs.