‘Sports Illustrated’ Babes Emily Ratajkowski & Jamea Lynee Spread Their Legs In Sizzling Lace Lingerie

Inamorata Woman Instagram followers got a special treat yesterday. The popular swimwear and lingerie brand, which is famously run by Sports Illustrated knockout Emily Ratajkowski, announced its latest drop with a sizzling photo that gave fans plenty to see and a whole lot to talk about.

Shared to the label’s Instagram page on Thursday evening, the scorching pic saw Emily doing what she does best — plugging her brand’s sexy designs, and showing off her incredible figure in the process. Joining her was fellow Sports Illustrated model Jamea Lynee, as the two ladies twinned in matching lingerie sets for a steamy shoot that sent followers into a frenzy.

Clad in black lace lingerie, the two models posed seductively for the camera. Emily was wearing a plunging see-through lace bralette that left little to the imagination, luring the gaze to her perky chest. The skimpy item featured a low-cut neckline and thin spaghetti straps, perfectly framing her famous decolletage area. The brunette bombshell put her deep cleavage on full display in the revealing bra, offering a copious view of her busty curves.

Meanwhile, Jamea rocked the new Inamorata lace underwire bra — a gorgeous balconette bra with a lacy trim that showed plenty of cleavage, looking flattering on her shapely bust. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Emily showcased the sexy item herself in smoldering photo shared yesterday to her personal Instagram page.

“Our first ever underwire bra,” Emily captioned the pic in question, letting fans know that the new drop was coming today at 10 a.m. ET.

Emily and Jamea paired the daring tops with lace string bikinis. The two models showcased the underwear while sitting on the floor side by side, with their legs spread open in a sexy, nonchalant posture. The provocative pose called attention to their toned thighs and sculpted hips, while also highlighting their taut waistlines.

Fans were completely enthralled withe the eye-catching photo, rewarding the post with more than 41,000 likes — significantly more than any of the recent pics featured in the Inamorata news feed. In addition, 171 people dropped by the comments section to offer their thoughts on the sizzling lingerie shoot.

“Well this is going to be trouble in the worst way,” wrote one Instagrammer, adding a sparkles emoji.

“Can’t handle,” declared another.

“Only wish I could look like you @emrata you are an inspiration,” a third fan complimented Emily on her stunning beauty and fierce physique.

While the majority of comments were addressed to the Inamorata Woman entrepreneur, with fans branding the supermodel as “queen,” Jamea was not overlooked in the gushing messages.

“Whatttttt @jamealynee [six glowing-star emoji] always impressed by you queen!!!!!! Keep killing it,” read one comment, trailed by three lightning bolt emoji.