‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday: Abby Reconciles With Nate

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, December 16 bring reconciliation of sorts for Nate and Abby while Devon keeps secrets from Elena and learns more about Amanda Sinclair’s secretive past.

After a few weeks of animosity, Nate (Sean Dominic) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) make amends. Nate pursued Abby soon after Arturo (Jason Canela) broke her heart by leaving with Mia (Noemi Gonzalez). While Abby wasn’t ready to have a serious relationship, there’s no significant animosity between Abby and Nate. Things between these two have been a bit frosty of late, and Abby owns her part in that.

When they broke up, they wanted to be friends, but Abby hasn’t lived up to that, and she’s been icy towards Nate lately. However, she wants to change all that, and Abby apologizes to Nate for any poor behavior on her part. Nate agrees, and he vows to be friends with Abby too. Now Abby has a new prospect on the horizon with Chance Chancellor (Donny Boaz) back in Genoa City while Nate seems to have something big brewing with his lawyer, Amanda (Mishael Morgan). Perhaps the fact that they’re both moving forward is part of what will allow them to put the past behind them and work on a lasting friendship. Nothing terrible happened with Nate and Abby, so there’s no reason they can’t move to a new phase in their relationship.

Loading...

Devon (Bryton James) carries a secret, and it’s a big one. He is working hard to find out every scrap of information he can about Amanda Sinclair. However, Devon doesn’t want Elena (Brytni Sarpy) to know what he’s doing. Devon realizes that his intense focus on Amanda is incredibly difficult for Elena to handle, especially since Amanda looks so much like Hilary (Mishael Morgan).

Elena is already worried that Devon will never get over Hilary, and he wants to reassure his girlfriend that they have a present and a future together even though Hilary will always be a part of his past. Of course, Elena will not appreciate Devon keeping the information he learned from Victor (Eric Braeden) about Amanda a secret. Plus, the fact that Devon is pursuing his own investigation of the lawyer’s past isn’t going to sit well with Elena either. She has to be able to trust Devon to believe anything else he says. Without trust, there is little hope of Devon and Elena making it for the long haul. The biggest question is, will Devon open up and include his girlfriend in this part of his life?