Tammy Hembrow Shows Off Pert Posterior In Pink Leggings For New Back Workout Video

Tammy Hembrow shared a big dose of fitspiration with her 10 million Instagram followers on Friday when she uploaded a series of videos in which she’s training her back muscles at the gym. In the shared clips, the Australian social media star rocked a pink halter sports bra and matching high-waisted leggings. The first video gave fans a great view of her toned posterior as she powered through a set of weighted reverse flys on an incline bench. The second clip saw her at a weight machine for a series of lat pulldowns. Next, she did some bent over rows with a barbell before moving on to doing rows with one arm while kneeling on a bench.

In the caption, the blonde bombshell admitted that she doesn’t train her back as much as she should and stressed the importance of doing so.

As of this writing, the videos have been liked more than 70,000 times and more than 350 people have commented on it.

“You look amazing @tammyhembrow such an inspiration,” one fan wrote.

“Love those exercises! Wide Grip Pulldowns especially,” a second added

One fan insisted that Tammy’s workout would distract them if they were in the gym with her.

“You show up in my gym and I will get absolutely nothing accomplished,” a third admirer quipped.

Others seemed blown away by the chiseled back muscles.

“Back looks really good!! Some good definition!!” a fourth fan commented.

Although she didn’t share any details about her outfit in the caption, Tammy jumped into the comments section to reveal that it’s from her athleisure brand, Saski Collection. The sports bra is from their recent tennis-inspired release and retails for $34.63. It’s also available in black and white. The high waisted leggings sell for $61.64 and are sold in 11 additional colors other than the bubblegum pink that Tammy wore in her recent video series.

Although she has a separate fitness-focused Instagram page, Tammy has shared workout videos on her main page before. In a previous post, she gave her followers a glimpse at how she trains her legs. Tammy’s “leg day” circuit on this occasion consisted of barbell squats, side leg presses, dumbbell presses, and banded frog jumps. Just like the gym wear in her most recent video, the cropped gray sweatshirt and pink shorts, and sports bra are from the Saski collection as well.

That workout video series has attracted close to320 likes and 3,600-plus comments since it was uploaded four days ago.