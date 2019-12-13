‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Marie Talks Stassi Schroeder Baby Plans, Reveals If She’s Moving In With Brock

Scheana Marie believes Stassi and Beau will be first to welcome a child.

During an interview with Hollywood Life on December 13, Scheana was asked about who she thought would get pregnant and suggested it would likely be Stassi before agreeing that she and Beau would probably waste no time and begin trying for their first child shortly after tying the knot next year.

“I think so…She’s very happy,” Scheana explained.

According to Scheana, she believes many of her co-stars will have babies in the coming years, including Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney. However, when it comes to Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, who recently confirmed they were “in the process” of trying for their first child, Scheana said she didn’t think they were planning on a pregnancy quite yet.

“I think she just wants to enjoy being married a little longer and the years over in a couple of weeks,” Scheana explained.

As for he own future, Scheana recently went public with new boyfriend Brock Davies but when it comes to moving in with him, Scheana confirmed she is not ready for any such thing quite yet. Instead, she and Brock are living separately as they prepare for the upcoming premiere of Vanderpump Rules Season 8.

Although Scheana and Brock aren’t living together quite yet, or even considering doing so in the near future, Scheana said that they aren’t taking things slow either. After all, neither one of them believes in the concept of going slow because they feel it simply delays the inevitable.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Scheana and Brock made their relationship Instagram official earlier this month with a throwback photo from their November trip to Bali.

Scheana went on to say that when it comes to her and Brock’s decision to jump head-first into their romance with one another, they feel like they simply want to find out whether they are a good match right away.

“And that’s where we both did. We’re on the same page, but I mean, it’s only been three months, so not moving in together anytime soon, but I don’t know, maybe when our leases are up,” she explained.

In the months since Scheana and Brock began dating, the couple has met one another’s families and hit it off with all of them.

“We have been in each other’s lives very well and easily,” Scheana shared.