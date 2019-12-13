Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Share ‘Random’ Holiday Tradition

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani follow up their yearly novelty Thanksgiving turkey with an incredible meal for Christmas, however, the menu is anything but traditional.

On Monday, the couple spoke to E! News about their yearly holiday activities, including their annual cooking extravaganza.

“Me and Blake will have, like, a tradition of always trying something new that we’ve never — like, just look on the internet and find, like, a recipe, ‘That looks delicious. Let’s try that!’ You know?” Gwen said.

The “Hollaback Girl” singer revealed that their search last year led them to make Timpano Dome, an Italian dish that wraps pasta, cheese, beef and sausage in a buttery crust. The meal turned out to be a hit — so much so that Gwen wanted to make it again this year. Blake, however, wasn’t having it.

“He’s like, ‘No, our tradition is not a tradition!'” the 50-year-old explained. “I was like ‘Okay, let’s move on.'”

While the Stefani-Shelton household may not have their Christmas menu set yet, there is one constant theme to the holidays every year that Blake has come to expect — chaos.

“At our house, it’s literally chaos,” he jokingly said of when Gwen’s three sons — Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 5, — all come down to open their gifts on Christmas morning.

“There’s not one thing outside of just — they have that moment when they run through the wrapping paper wall that she sets up every year. That’s about the only thing that I think consistently happens,” the country singer explained.

Of course, the family will also likely be gathering around the television to catch the famous blond’s You Make It Feel Like Christmasholiday special on NBC. The one-hour prime time event — which will air on December 19 at 10 p.m. — features holiday sketches and musical performances from Gwen’s fourth studio album You Make It Feel Like Christmas.

Loading...

This year, Blake and Gwen will also be adding something new to their lineup of holiday traditions. Following the season finale of The Voice next week, the couple will be heading over to John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s house for a festive dinner party, which Gwen said she’s “really excited about.”

The EGOT winner seems to have taken a page from his fellow judges on the singing competition, as he revealed that the menu for the evening isn’t set yet either.

“We talked about our mac and cheese recipes, maybe we’ll make that. But we’ll figure it out,” he assured.