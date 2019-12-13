Marcus Coloma Teases ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Regarding What’s Next With Nikolas Cassadine

Nikolas Cassadine is alive and back in Port Charles, albeit with a new actor in the role. Recently, General Hospital newcomer Marcus Coloma opened up about his adventures playing Nik. Spoilers have teased that the next few weeks will be quite intense when it comes to the Cassadine chaos, and Marcus hints that more of the character’s dark side will be seen as he fights for what he feels is his.

Marcus recently chatted with ABC Soaps in Depth about his journey so far in the role of Nikolas. General Hospital fans have been pretty vocal about Marcus taking over for Tyler Christopher, the actor many considered the “real” Nikolas. By the sounds of things, Marcus isn’t letting this hold him back or intimidate him.

The new General Hospital cast member shares that he feels there’s a Shakespearean vibe to the show, especially with his character of Nikolas.

“Hamlet’s fatal flaw was he didn’t act, and I think Nikolas’ fatal flaw was similar. He struggled with his conscience, and as a result, here was this very evil, corrupt man [in Valentin] who was basically threatening his entire world,” Marcus explains.

As viewers know, Nikolas was presumed dead and away from Port Charles for a couple of years. Marcus shares that in his mind, this time away gave Nik a much-needed opportunity to look at what happened in the past and evaluate who deserved his trust going forward.

The General Hospital actor also points out that Nik has been away from his son Spencer for some time now, and he thinks that’s had a significant impact on Nikolas. Marcus believes that Nik has changed significantly, and he seems excited about what lies ahead.

“That’s such a good question, and that will absolutely be revealed,” Marcus teases when asked how dark Nikolas has become.

“I will tell you that Nikolas is definitely focused on payback… and as an actor, I’m looking for conflict!” he teases.

General Hospital spoilers indicate that viewers will see lots of Cassadine action coming with Friday’s show as everybody seems to be trying to figure out who they can trust. According to SheKnows Soaps, Jax, Nina, Valentin, and Ava will all be doing a lot of scrambling over the next couple of weeks.

Nikolas isn’t mentioned specifically in any of the available General Hospital spoilers for the next couple of weeks. However, chances seem good that he will remain at the center of much of this chaos. Having Marcus step into the role has been a shift for viewers, but he seems to be winning many over, and everybody is anxious to see what the future holds for him.