Gizele Oliveira Shows Off Toned Booty In Yellow Crocheted Bikini On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret Angel Gizele Oliveira blessed her fans on Friday with not one, but two new photos on her Instagram. In the series, the stunning model left little to the imagination by wearing a tiny, crocheted bikini.

The photos showed Gizele walking down a crowded beach in Vila Velha, Brazil, as her post’s geotag indicated. A hint of the beautiful blue ocean could be seen in the series, while several hotels lined the beach in the background. Gizele rocked a yellow and white, triangle-shaped bikini crocheted top that barely contained her chest.

Gizele’s toned, tanned abs were on full display between the top and a pair of matching cheeky bottoms. The slightly-see-through bikini featured strings on the sides that tied with yellow tassels at the ends. The strings sat high on the Brazilian babe’s hips, emphasizing her hourglass figure and long, lean legs.

Gizele accessorized the look with a white and black rubber bracelet on her wrist, as well as a dainty gold necklace and a pair of brown, square sunglasses. She seemed to skip the makeup for her beach day, though Gizele hardly needed any with her natural beauty. Her long, brown hair was pushed to one side and fell down her back in messy waves.

In the first photo, Gizele turned around to give fans a glimpse of her complete look. Her bottoms provided little coverage for her rounded booty, leaving quite a bit of skin exposed. Gizele looked over her shoulder as she walked away from the camera and peered over her sunglasses with a sultry gaze.

The second photo showed Gizele from the front with one hip cocked to the side, further showing off her curves. With a straight face, she stared into the camera.

The post, which proved to be a hit with her fans, garnered more than 20,000 likes and just over 140 comments. Many of Gizele’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“So beautiful and gorgeous,” one fan said.

“Absolutely BEAUTIFUL & Amazing Bikini,” another user added.

A third fan said Gizele was “absolutely fabulous” and added several hearts.

Many other fans simply expressed their admiration for the beauty using various emoji.

Fans couldn’t get enough of Gizele’s beach snaps this week, but they hardly compared to the even more breathtaking and revealing post she shared last week. In another image, the model rocked a thin, pink lingerie set as an airplane flew overhead. That post received more than 30,000 likes.