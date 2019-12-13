Bombshell Rosanna Arkle Sizzles In Itty-Bitty Blue Bikini: ‘Have A Great Weekend My Loves’

Rosanna Arkle gave her fans something to talk about today when she shared a sizzling new photo to her Instagram feed that proved impossible to be ignored.

The photo shared on Friday was taken selfie-style, and saw the Australian bombshell laying down on the ground. She rested one hand on top of her plump lips in a seductive manner as she gazed at the camera with an intense, sultry gaze. In the caption, she told her 4.9 million Instagram followers — or rather, her “loves” — to “have a great weekend,” which the steamy shot certainly seemed to start off right.

Rosanna appeared to be enjoying a luxurious day on the beach to begin her own weekend, as she was rocking damp hair and a sexy bikini from Myra Swim that left very little to the imagination.

The swimwear included an underwire-style top in a blue-gray color that popped against the Aussie beauty’s bronzed body. It boasted a scandalous, plunging neckline and demi cups that were hardly able to contain Rosanna’s voluptuous assets. The daring design left an ample amount of cleavage well on display — though her audience hardly seemed bothered the the NSFW showing of skin.

Rosanna was only able to position the camera to capture her from the waist up, leaving most of the lower half of her skimpy swimwear out of the frame. A teasing glimpse of her curvy booty was seen in the snap, which was exposed thanks to her bikini bottoms’ dangerously high leg cut. Keen-eyed fans could also get a glimpse of the number’s thin waistband that was pulled high up on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and flat midsection.

To accessorize her look, the social media sensation added two sets of earrings — one set of studs, and one set of thick, gold hoops. Around her wrist, she wore a dainty silver bracelet with a lotus charm.

As for her makeup, Rosanna rocked a glossy lip, dusting of pink blush, and thick coat of mascara that highlighted her striking facial features.

It wasn’t long before fans of the Instagram model began showering the new addition to her page with love. The steamy snap has earned well over 26,000 likes after five hours on the social media platform — and that number still continues to grow by the minute. Hundreds took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post, where many left compliments for Rosanna’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“I’ve never understood the definition of beauty until now,” one person wrote.

Another called Rosanna a “beautiful heavenly goddess.”

“Perfection at its highest levels,” commented a third.

Rosanna is far from shy about showing off her incredible bikini body on Instagram. Another recent addition to her feed saw her sporting a strappy, mismatched two-piece while taking a nighttime dip in the pool. The ensemble was also a hit with her fans, who awarded the upload over 82,000 likes.