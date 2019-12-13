Joe Biden Calls Boris Johnson A ‘Clone’ Of Donald Trump

Biden says many U.S. voters will see Trump as a "physical and emotional clone of the president."

Former Vice President Joe Biden called British Prime Minister Boris Johnson a “physical and emotion clone” of President Donald Trump following the news that Johnson’s Conservative Party won the U.K.’s election, NBC News reported.

The Democratic presidential hopeful also said that Johnson won, in part, because Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn moved too far left.

“Look what happens when the Labour Party moves so, so far to the left. It comes up with ideas that are not able to be contained within a rational basis quickly,” said Biden, while speaking at a San Francisco fundraiser Thursday evening.

The U.K.’s Conservative Party won Thursday’s election in a landslide after early exit polling suggested it would win by a narrow margin. With just one seat left to count, Johnson’s Conservative Party won 364 seats—43.6 percent—compared to the Labour Party’s 203 seats, leaving them with 32.2 percent of the vote. Several smaller parties make up the remaining some 25 percent of votes.

Biden has been positioning himself as a centrist candidate and has routinely warned against the Democratic Party moving too far left—a position that has put him at odds with other 2020 frontrunners, Senators Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, during a speech in New Hampshire on Thursday, Warren hit Biden for going against Democratic principles and courting Republican voters.

“Unlike some candidates for the Democratic nomination, I’m not counting on Republican politicians having an epiphany and suddenly supporting the kinds of tax increases on the rich or big business accountability they have opposed under Democratic presidents for a generation,” Warren said.

For his part, Trump heaped praise upon Johnson and tweeted about the opportunities for the two countries to “strike a massive new Trade Deal after BREXIT.”

Trump’s reaction is surprising for some observers given Johnson avoided contact with Trump at this month’s NATO gathering in London. Johnson and his team made a political calculation to put space between the two leaders because Trump is so deeply unpopular in the U.K., according to NBC News.

Biden made the comments during a South San Francisco fundraiser hosted by technology entrepreneur Jon Fisher and fashion boutique owner Darla Fisher, who are married. About 40 donors attended the event held at South San Francisco’s National Bioskills Laboratories.

In national polling, Biden leads the Democratic field by more than 10 points, according to averages compiled by RealClearPolitics. Among early voting states, Biden holds significant leads in Nevada and South Carolina, but remains in third place behind Senator Bernie Sanders and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg in Iowa and New Hampshire, according to those averages.