Kelly Ripa Squats Seductively In Silky Red Dress & Mentions Doing ‘Number 17 The Spread Eagle’

Kelly Ripa’s recent Instagram story has her fans a little surprised. As those who follow the mother of three on social media know, Ripa loves to share photos and videos from her life as well as from other different projects that she is working on. The talk show host also shares plenty of fashion forward shots as well as she has become somewhat of a fashion icon over the years. In the most recent photo that was posted on her Instagram story, the beauty got a little NSFW.

In the photo, the 49-year-old could be seen squatting in front of a mirror in what appeared to be her dressing room. In the reflection in the mirror, Ripa wore a serious look on her face as she gazed into the camera, wearing her long, blond locks down in addition to a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick.

The talk show host showed plenty of thigh in the same dress that she wore on yesterday’s episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, while clad in a silky red dress that draped perfectly off of her body. She accessorized the fiery red dress with a black tie belt in the middle, playfully tugging at it and pulling it down toward her legs. In the shot, the dress hit well above Ripa’s knee as she squatted down and faced the mirror, leaving little to the imagination. She accessorized the sexy look with a pair of high leopard print heels and from the back angle, you could see the backside of her gorgeous red dress as well.

Ripa tagged designer Victoria Beckham in the post as she appeared to be crediting her for the outfit that she was wearing. To make things more interesting, the mother of three added a song from Chicago’s soundtrack titled “Cell Block Tango.” In particular, she played the line where they sing, “doing number 17, the spread eagle,” which appeared to be referencing Ripa’s sexy little pose. In addition, the television personality added bold white text that read “#17 the spread eagle.” Unfortunately for fans, the story ended there and Ripa did not share any more photo or video posts from the day.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Ripa’s leopard boots grabbed the attention of her fans, with many asking where she purchased them. This was after the Live With Kelly and Ryan Instagram page shared a video of Ripa and co-host Ryan Seacrest waking onto the stage prior to yesterday’s episode.