‘Bachelor’ Host Chris Harrison Reveals How Fans Can Book Him To Officiate Their Wedding At ABC Mansion

'The Bachelor' host says fans of the ABC reality show can say 'I do' if they bring a rose or two.

Chris Harrison is a minister for hire. The Bachelor host unveiled his website this week and revealed that he is available to officiate fans’ weddings — and they can even book the Bachelor mansion for the ceremony.

Harrison — who earlier this year officiated the weddings of Bachelor couple Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham, as well as Bachelor in Paradise lovebirds Chris Randone and Krystal Neilson — posted to Instagram to let fans know about his offer to officiate weddings. The longtime ABC star joked he’ll need “a rose or two” and some good wine in exchange.

Several Bachelor franchise stars, including former Bachelorette Deanna Pappas Stagliano and Bachelor star Luyendyk, commented on Harrison’s post.

“I’m booking our vow renewal for 2050 now,” Luyendyk joked.

In a statement to Today, Harrison revealed he has already received “dozens” of serious wedding inquiries and other requests.

“I was extremely proud to unveil my new website this week but had no idea how it would be received,” The Bachelor host said. “Well, I shouldn’t at all be surprised that Bachelor Nation has logged on in record numbers. Now it’s time for my team to sift through all these and make it work. I’m beyond thrilled how I’ve already been able to connect with fans of my show.”

Longtime fans of the ABC dating series know that Harrison has been an ordained minister for years. The Bachelor host became a legally ordained minister with the Universal Life Church Monastery on June 28, 2012, according to Parade. The first wedding he officiated came soon after when he officiated the wedding of Bachelor producers Cassie Lambert and Pete Scalettar at his Malibu home.

Since that time, Harrison has officiated weddings for multiple Bachelor couples, including Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici, Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum, Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert and Carly Waddell and Evan Bass. Several of the weddings took place on the beach in Mexico, where The Bachelor spinoff show Bachelor in Paradise is filmed.

Loading...

Villa de la Vina, the famous Bachelor mansion seen on every season of the ABC reality franchise for more than a decade, has yet to be the wedding site for any Bachelor couples. But the privately-owned home is often rented out for events and links to rent out the 10,000-square-foot home for a destination wedding are available on Harrison’s website. The 10-acre mansion property is located within the Santa Monica mountains of Malibu.

In addition to weddings at the Bachelor mansion, Harrison’s new website reveals he is available for travel throughout the U.S. and internationally.