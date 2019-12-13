Emma Watson Shares ‘Well-Stocked’ Handbag In New ‘British Vogue’ Video

Emma Watson shows off incredibly stocked handbag in new 'In The Bag' video.

In the latest episode of “In The Bag” by British Vogue, Emma Watson shares her incredibly stuffed handbag with the world.

The 29-year-old British star does not pack light, as she carries around a tremendous load as was seen on the video. The actress showed off the items in her bag piece by piece. Emma first grabbed a scarf, which the actress claims she brings all the time as she “always” get “freezing cold.”

The next items were her two phones — one for personal and one for work. Although both were turned off as a strategy by the actress to deal with stress. The Little Women star also carries around a leather hair scrunchie, tampons, as well as a pack of Pop Rock candy.

Emma then grabbed a little purse that contained all her vitamins. She claimed that her mother bought the little pouch for her as a gift. The next item was a current read by Toni Morrison. The actress also shared that she carries a Five-Minute journal where she jots down three amazing things that happen each day.

The Harry Potter star proceeded with Thank You cards and a hot water bottle. She brings the peculiar item whenever she travels on airplanes, noting that it’s the “best.”

Emma then showed a series of necessities for an actress on-the-go. An organic, vegan-friendly deodorant, followed by a pack of Nutella snacks, and a glass straw, which the actress notes that it may be “better” than metal straws.

The next things in the bag were another set of essentials such as a make-up bag, reusable make-up remover pads, set of keys with a whistle, rose water spray, and sunglasses.

The last things were a bit unusual but deemed as “necessary” by the actress. Muscle rub was one, followed by a “tooth mouse,” and sunscreen. Emma claims that sun protection cream is very important in LA or even in the UK.

The video was uploaded on British Vogue’s YouTube channel on December 12. It garnered 904,543 views — and still going. Fans of the actress were quick to comment on the latest episode.

“This bag is just like Hermione’s bag. I think this is also magical,” a viewer wrote.

Another fan suggested that Emma should start a “podcast” so “her voice could be heard all the time.”

“I love that she looks at her own stuff as if they’re presents,” wrote another admirer.

A clip of the video was also posted on the publication’s Instagram account, which received over 147,000 playbacks and 172 comments.