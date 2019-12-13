Blake Shelton Addresses Reports He & Gwen Stefani Are Already Married

Blake's also speaking out about how he and Gwen 'saved each other's lives' when they got together.

Blake Shelton opened up about recent reports suggesting he and girlfriend Gwen Stefani may already be married. The couple has been plagued with marriage rumors ever since they first got together four years ago, but allegations the twosome could secretly have tied the knot have ramped up lately as they continue to show off their affection as coaches on Season 17 of The Voice.

Blake was asked about all the speculation in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight. He didn’t explicitly deny the reports but did appear to make it clear that they’re not husband and wife just yet.

“I love the rumors. Those rumors are great,” the country superstar said, as the site revealed that he “laughingly dismissed” all the speculation.

“Anybody that thinks I am married to Gwen already, I love it,” the “God’s Country” singer then said, adding, “My God, who wouldn’t want to be married to Gwen Stefani?”

But while it seems as though they may not be married just yet, Blake did admit that it didn’t take him long at all to know that the “Used To Love You” singer was the one for him after they first got together back in 2015. That year Gwen joined The Voice team as a coach.

“By the second time she came around, both of our lives had basically fallen completely apart,” Blake explained, referring to the second time Gwen appeared on the show as a coach on Season 9.

Notably, when they first met on Season 7, the singer was still married to his former wife and fellow country superstar Miranda Lambert, and Gwen was still wed to Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale. Both marriages fell apart in 2015, a few months before the two confirmed their romance.

“It happened to both of us at the same time and we bonded over that,” Blake continued, referring to their respective divorces.

“So somewhere in that time of darkness it ended up being the greatest moment of my life. It’s amazing, it truly is.”

The star then went on to open up about how he believes that God brought he and his girlfriend together in their times of need. Earlier this month he revealed that the mom of three and the circumstances of their romance have made him a deeper believer in God.

Blake explained to ET that the timing and how they came together “felt like home” and was meant to be.

“The way that she and I were able to save each other’s lives and get ourselves through that time it was evidence to us that God had a hand in it,” he told the entertainment news outlet this week.

The star’s latest gushing confession about his romance with Gwen comes shortly after she opened up about why she actually called her man a “f*cking a**hole” over their brand new duet, titled “Nobody But You.”