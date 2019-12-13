Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Insane Body In Lacy Black Lingerie, Hits 1.5 Million Likes On Instagram

Sports Illustrated babe Emily Ratajkowski drove fans into a meltdown with her latest Instagram post. The Inamorata Woman entrepreneur is launching a new collection today and, judging by her most recent photo shares, this new drop is all about lingerie.

Emily has been teasing the new collection on Instagram since last week, giving away small hints about what fans should be expecting. The gorgeous supermodel finally unveiled what’s in store for Inamorata Woman in a post shared to her brand’s Instagram page on Thursday afternoon. As covered by The Inquisitr, Emily showcased a sexy lace underwire bra in a fabulous wine-red color — the latest addition to her label’s lingerie stock, and the first underwire bra made by Inamorata.

“Sexy Support. Coming tomorrow,” Emily wrote in the caption of the photo, which was a close-up shot of her modeling the seductive undergarment.

The sizzling brunette followed up with an even steamier shot posted on her personal Instagram page several hours later. Shared with fans late at night, the new pic offered more clues about today’s drop, revealing that Inamorata will be releasing not only the chic underwire bra in multiple colors, but also full lingerie sets as well.

In the scorching snapshot, Emily showed off the lacy bra in black. The 28-year-old hottie paired the item with a matching lace g-string for an ultra-provocative look that sent fans into a frenzy. The London-born knockout looked like a total bombshell as she modeled the sexy two-piece, putting her insane body on display while posing sultrily for the camera.

Snapped from the mid-profile, Emily showed off her fierce physique in the skimpy lingerie. The stunning Vogue model flaunted her ripped abs and incredibly toned midriff, while also showcasing her sculpted tummy and impossibly tiny waistline.

The dark-haired beauty had her head turned towards the camera and was looking into the distance with an absent-minded expression. Her pillowy lips were slightly parted in a provocative way, adding to her allure. In a bid to better showcase her sexy attire — and to show off her assets, in the process — she seductively arched her back, softly rising her hands and grazing her thigh with her fingers. The sexy posture accentuated not only her firm thighs, but her chiseled hip as well, and offered a glimpse of her curvy backside.

The torrid lingerie perfectly showcased her jaw-dropping figure, emphasizing her hourglass curves. Emily flaunted her famous decolletage in the low-cut balconette bra, flashing quite a bit of cleavage in the revealing piece. The bra’s lace trim further lured the gaze to her busty assets, ensuring that everyone was eyeing her perky chest. At the same time, the scanty, high-cut bottoms accentuated her round hip and trim lower body. Although the item was a low-waist design, its thin strap sat high on Emily’s hip, calling attention to her lithe waist and flat stomach.

As expected, fans were all over the smoking-hot look. The enticing pic racked up more than 1.5 million likes overnight — and brought followers to the comments section by the masses, including a few celebrity Instagrammers as well.

Among the 5,000-plus messages amassed under the photo was a gushing comment from fellow Sports Illustrated model Rose Bertram.

“Are u human?” she wrote, followed by a heart-eyes emoji, with 304 people hitting the “Like” button on her post.

Loading...

Actress and stand-up comedian Amy Schumer also chimed in, leaving a cryptic message under Emily’s photo.

“Then what am I?” read her comment, which raked in 379 likes from Emily’s followers.

Another celebrity that took notice of Emily’s sizzling look was SZA.

“Oh we talkin my language nahhh,” commented the singer, with 281 people agreeing.

Instagram sensation Jordyn Woods also had something to say about the photo.

“Wow,” she remarked, receiving 229 likes for her short but accurate description of Emily’s smoldering look.