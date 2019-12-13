Julianne Hough Posts Sweet Sibling Pic To Instagram Alongside Brother Derek

Julianne Hough posted the sweetest sibling photo ever to Instagram alongside brother Derek Hough as they readied themselves for the debut of their new NBC special Holidays with the Houghs.

The adorable pic shows both Julianne and Derek in an embrace as they look directly into the camera in the snowy shot, which was taken on the set of the television event.

Both siblings are wearing white for the photo. Derek sports a white tuxedo jacket with tails which is elegantly adorned with sequins on the lapels. He is also wearing a bow tie and white pants with a white stripe down the side, looking every inch ready to take on the holiday season.

Sporting his usual facial scruff, Derek’s hair is slicked back away from his face and he wears a big smile on his face for the cute promo pic.

Julianne looks like a snow angel come to life as she is warmly greeted by her big brother.

Wearing a nude-colored gown adorned with the same style of rhinestones that are seen on Derek’s jacket, Julianne is sparkling and stunning. Covering her shoulders is a snow-white wrap, which adds both a winter feel and a level of modesty to her sassy ensemble.

Julianne’s blonde hair is curled tightly and styled in a fashion popular in the 1940s, with one curl hanging down over her forehead in the style of screen legends Bette Davis, Lauren Bacall, and Rita Hayworth.

To finish off her look, the former Dancing with the Stars mirrorball winner wore large rhinestone earrings, dark and dramatic eye makeup and red lips.

Fans were thrilled with the image seen above and shared their appreciation for the post in the comments section of Julianne’s Instagram account.

“Can’t wait!!! Love you both and am so happy you’re back dancing together!” remarked one fan of the brother and sister dance duo.

“Yes yes yes! Love you guys so much!” said a second fan who was excited to view the upcoming special and the opportunity to see the siblings share a stage.

“Costuming is gorgeous! Can’t wait to see the performance,” shared another fan on Instagram.

The hourlong special, which will air on Monday, Dec. 16 at 10:00 PM ET/PT, will feature the brother and sister and Emmy Award-winning choreographers, each of whom and together will perform in show-stopping musical and dance performances.

The press release for the show teased that in addition, there will be comedy sketches, heartwarming surprises and celebrity friends dropping by including Ne-Yo and Ciara.