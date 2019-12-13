Victoria’s Secret’s Lorena Rae Lays On Her Back In Revealing Red Swimsuit For Sizzling Photo

Lorena's the definition of red-hot in St. Barts.

Lorena Rae was the epitome of red-hot beauty in a sizzling new photo she shared to her Instagram account this week. The flawless Victoria’s Secret model – who walked her very first Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show last year – sent her 1.7 million followers into a frenzy as she posted a seriously hot photo of herself laying on her back in a red swimsuit.

The gorgeous shot, uploaded on December 11, featured the German model as she got into a very seductive pose on her back.

Lorena slipped into a bright red one-piece as she got down on the bow of what appeared to be a luxury white yacht that was out on the water.

She lay back with her seriously long and toned legs on full show. She went barefoot and bent her left knee but kept her right leg straight as she shot the camera a very sultry look.

The 25-year-old turned her head slightly towards the camera and put her left hand on her head as she appeared to rock wet hair from a potential dip in the ocean. She rested her right hand on her toned tummy.

Lorena’s sizzling one-piece perfectly showcased her tan as well as all her hard work in the gym.

The swimsuit was high-cut to highlight her long model legs, while it was also low-cut under the arm to flash a little more skin on her torso.

The beauty appeared to keep her makeup to a minimum for the photo shoot, while she also went sans accessories to let her swimsuit and her undeniable natural beauty do all the talking.

The snap was actually taken during sunset on the tropical Caribbean island of St. Barts. The gorgeous orange sunset and cloudy night sky could be seen in the distance behind Lorena as she showed off one of her best model poses.

In the caption, she revealed that she was modeling a look for the swimwear brand Solid & Striped and added a yellow heart and a sunset emoji. She also tagged professional photographer Terrence Connors in the upload.

It’s safe to say that the swimwear shot most definitely caught her fans’ attention, as the snap has already received more than 60,000 likes and several impressed comments.

One comment called the Victoria’s Secret model a “beauty.”

Another commented on her toned pins by writing, “Legsssss” with a fire emoji.

A third described Lorena as “beautiful.”

Others left fire, hearts, and heart eye emoji on the upload to show their appreciation to the stunner.

The latest look at her fit and toned body in her swimwear came shortly after The Inquisitr reported earlier this week that the star treated her many fans to a look at herself in a bikini.

That seriously hot photo showed Lorena as she stripped down to a plunging blue bikini while soaking up the sun in Miami, Florida.