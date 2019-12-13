Nicki Minaj Honors Juice WRLD During Her ‘Billboard’ Women in Music Speech

Nicki Minaj was one of the many high-profile female artists who attended the Billboard Women in Music ceremony last night. The “Pound The Alarm” hitmaker was honored with the Game Changer award and took the time to honor rapper Juice WRLD who passed away on December 8 at the age of 21.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “Lucid Dreams” chart-topper died after suffering a seizure at Chicago’s Midway Aiport. It has been said that he swallowed a number of painkillers in order to hide them from the authorities before landing.

Minaj was introduced by rising star Normani and delivered a 5-minute speech. The “Barbie Tingz” songstress reminisced over a moment they shared when they were on tour together.

“He held my hand and told me to stay calm and pray. I was shocked that he told me that, but right there in that moment, I did feel calm and wondered, ‘Hm, what am I actually worried about?'” she said.

She remarked that Juice, whose real name is Jarad Higgins, was a kindred spirit human who was passionate about those he loved. Minaj regrets that she didn’t do more to help.

“I know this is a Women in Music night, and I’m honored to be in the presence of all these women,” she continued.

“But it doesn’t feel comfortable to talk about me when someone so important to our culture died.

Minaj told the audience not to pass judgment so others aren’t ashamed to speak out and ask for help. The purpose of her speech was to encourage those to talk about whatever it is they need to talk about. She wants those dealing with a similar situation to be honest and open and to get the help they need.

Minaj was applauded by the crowd and started to get emotional during her speech. She send condolences out to his girlfriend, family, and friends, letting them know that she is thinking of them too.

Earlier this year, Juice and Minaj both toured together across Europe on their “Nicki WRLD” tour.

Loading...

For the event, the “Beez In The Trap” entertainer wore an extremely low-cut gown that displayed her busty and curvy shape. She is known for sporting many hairstyles and opted for dark hair. She wore her straight locks down with a full fringe and was clearly glowing on the night. Minaj stunned with a red lip and joked that the ceremony was the only reason she got dressed this month.

Her speech can be watched in full below: