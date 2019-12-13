Kaitlynn Carter Wows In A Revealing Backless Swimsuit In Miami

Kaitlyn's revealing one-piece didn't leave much to the imagination.

Kaitlynn Carter wowed in a red-hot shot shared to her Instagram account this week. The reality star showed off all her recent hard work in the gym in new photo she treated her followers to on December 10 as she slipped into her pretty revealing swimwear during a sunny trip to Miami, Florida.

In the hot new snap, Kaitlynn showed off her completely bare back to the camera as she posed in a skimpy black swimsuit.

The beauty rocked the backless one-piece which was seriously high-cut to show off even more of her toned body. The bottom stretched all the way up past her hip and almost up to her waist to make her legs look uber-long.

Though she didn’t give fans a look at the front of the bathing suit due to her sultry pose, it was obvious from the shot that it had straps that stretched all the way over her shoulders to her back. It also featured several large silver stud embellishments around her shoulders and her booty.

She revealed that the swimsuit was designed by luxury swimwear brand Same by tagging the company’s official account in her post.

While Kaitlynn flashed some serious skin for the camera, she opted to keep her eyes covered.

The star – who made headlines earlier this year for her very public but short-lived romance with Miley Cyrus shortly after her split with reality star Brody Jenner – wore a pair of dark lenses sunglasses with silver rims.

The Hills: New Beginnings beauty had her blonde hair tied up into a ponytail and appeared to keep her accessories to a minimum as she rocked a bracelet on her left wrist.

In the photo, Kaitlynn could be seen posing in front of some stunning greenery as she looked over her shoulder in front of a row of trees, one of which had a white wire bird cage dangling from a branch, and a large green bush.

The reality star also stood in front of a set of wicker lawn furniture on what appeared to be a strip of faux grass.

She revealed in the caption that she’d been spending her time in the Sunshine State by taking a trip to Miami Beach. She tagged her location as being the Nautilus by Arlo hotel on the Florida coast.

The gorgeous photo has received more than received more than 20,000 likes as well as many comments from her impressed followers.

Loading...

“Beautiful girl,” one fan wrote with several eye heart emoji.

A second comment read, “You’re stunning @kaitlynn.”

A third very impressed follower wrote, “Have mercy. God damn,” after seeing the beauty strip down to her skimpy swimwear look.

Kaitlynn previously showed off her swimwear during her latest Miami trip shortly before she shared the swimwear shot. As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, that time, the stunning reality star flashed some skin in a partly animal-print bikini while at the beach.