Kate Beckinsale Sings Spice Girls Karaoke With ‘Game Of Thrones’ Star In Delightful Video

Kate sang a Spice Girls song with 77-year-old actor David Bradley.

Kate Beckinsale left her Instagram followers thoroughly entertained with a video that had it all: a revealing outfit, Spice Girls karaoke, and an appearance by a Game of Thrones star. Her post even included a hilarious caption.

On Friday the 13th, Kate shared the magical karaoke video with her fans. The 46-year-old Underworld star was shown putting on a show on a small stage in a dark club, where she was joined by at least three other people. For her performance, Kate rocked a tiny black mini skirt with a row of shiny buttons down each side. She also wore a black bandeau top that showed off her slender, sculpted stomach. The athletic actress completed her skimpy ensemble with a pair of black thigh-high suede boots. She wore her thick brunette tresses pulled back in a high ponytail.

Kate was singing karaoke with a group that included a male friend who only stepped into the video’s frame occasionally, a blond female pal, and 77-year-old Game of Thrones star David Bradley. On the popular HBO series, David played the conniving, murderous architect of the Red Wedding, Walder Frey.

However, David wasn’t exacting bloody revenge in Kate’s video. Instead, the septuagenarian was smiling and entertaining the crowd by singing the 1996 Spice Girls song “Wannabe.” Just like Kate, he was moving his body along to the music as he sang. However, he seemed to be relying on the screen with the lyrics scrolling on it a bit more than the younger star. As they performed, the lights shining down on the stage continuously changed colors.

In the caption of her post, Kate quipped that the Red Wedding possibly would have had a different outcome if the entertainment had included karaoke.

Kate’s Instagram followers absolutely loved her post. However, while the actress might be insanely popular on social media, David managed to steal the show from her in this particular video.

“He was clearly the best singer and dancer,” wrote one one Kate’s followers.

“Um the best everything,” Kate responded.

“Loving the moves from Mr Filch,” commented a Harry Potter fan.

“He has the voice of an angel and the moves of Mick Jagger,” another admirer wrote.

There were also jokes about David actually being Arya Stark in disguise and a Game of Thrones-themed rewrite of the “Wannabe” chorus.

“If you wanna be my ally you gotta get with my daughter,” quipped one fan.

In a previous Instagram post, Kate mentioned that David is her godfather. She also described him as her father’s “best mate.”

Kate and David have likely been spending a lot of time together lately because they’re working on a new movie titled Jolt. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kate stars as a bouncer struggling with anger management issues. She wears an electrode-lined shock vest to help control her murderous impulses, but they might come in handy when someone she cares about gets killed.