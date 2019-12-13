Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Posts Angry Messages On Instagram Story & Accuses Jen Harley Of ‘Abandoning’ Daughter

The 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' star used social media to express his frustration.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro posted a series of angry messages to his Instagram story where he accused his former partner Jen Harley of “abandoning” their daughter Ariana Sky.

People Magazine reported that he has since deleted the messages.

The latest drama for the reality star unfolded after Ronnie shared a screenshot of a text exchange with a friend named Andrew who told the Jersey Shore celebrity that his daughter had stayed with him overnight, dropped off by Ronnie’s ex-Jen.

In a series of Instagram messages posted to the social media site’s story mode between himself and his pal, Ronnie stated Jen “can’t handle being a mother.” He also apologized to his friend that he could not come and get his daughter because of Jen “holding this legal stuff over my head.”

Harley obtained a restraining order against the MTV star, which was effective beginning November 8, after he was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence, one count of brandishing a weapon, child endangerment, resisting arrest and threatening to commit a crime reported People Magazine, after an altercation with Jen in their home in October of this year.

Ronnie was also charged with willingly and unlawfully depriving his ex of her personal liberty, plus two charges of resisting arrest, one for each officer that responded to the call to the couple’s home at the time of the incident.

The reality star has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Ronnie also posted a series of statements to Instagram where he claimed Jen is “a mentally unstable person” and would not allow her to “ruin my name, take my daughter, try to take my freedom with lies.”

The Jersey Shore star also claimed he wanted the world to know the truth, which is likely why he posted his comments on the social media site.

He claims that he has been subjected to “emotional abuse and mental control” during his relationship with Jen over the past two years.

Ronnie also stated in the post that he did suffer from addiction, but it was not his personal issues that warranted what he claims were physical attacks from Jen, which included being dragged from a car by his ex, an allegation that she beat him with his own chain prior to Mike Sorrentino’s court date, and having an ashtray thrown at his face. Screenshots of these claims were posted within the People Magazine story.

The couple’s domestic disputes have long played out on social media for the past two years. Both have repeatedly accused one another of abuse and lies.

Ronnie and Jen’s personal issues have also been displayed within the context of his own personal storyline depicted Jersey Shore: Family Vacation over the past two years.

His co-stars Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Deena Nicole Cortese, Vinny Guadagnino, Angelina Pivarnick and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino have all given Ronnie advice regarding his relationship with Jen.

“There’s no hope for us giving him advice anymore. We gave him so much advice, I can’t even give it anymore. You can’t help somebody that doesn’t want to accept the help,” said Pauly D during an episode where the cast discussed Ronnie’s personal problems during a trip to a dude ranch prior to Mike and Lauren Sorrentino’s wedding.