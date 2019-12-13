Carrie Underwood Shows Off Natural Beauty In Stunning New Photo

Carrie's looking gorgeous in a new, natural shot.

Carrie Underwood showed off her undeniable natural beauty in a stunning new photo shared to social media this week. The country music superstar looked as gorgeous as ever as she showed off a piece from her Calia by Carrie Underwood athleisure line, which is available from exclusively from Dick’s Sporting Goods stores, in a photo shared to Instagram by the line.

The snap, which was posted online on December 12, showed the mom of two as she flashed a huge smile while wearing one of the jackets available from her popular collection of workout gear.

Carrie was snapped from the side during the photo shoot, which appeared to take place outdoors. She could be seen as she looked down towards the ground while looking happy and healthy.

Though she’s notorious for having her gorgeous long blond hair down and wavy for many of her appearances, performances, and photo shoots, the 36-year-old star changed things up for this shoot as she pulled her hair back into a messy bun on the top of her head to help her get in a better workout.

Her flattering high bun gave fans a better look at her beautiful face, where she also strayed from her more signature look.

Though the “Something In The Water” singer usually rocks a heavier smoky eye when it comes to her makeup, she opted for a more natural look this time around.

Carrie kept things simple and natural with a neutral palette on her eyes and a nude lip as she flashed her pearly whites. Her flawless and blemish-free skin glowed.

She also kept her accessories to a minimum. The country superstar – who recently went uber-glam at the Kennedy Center Honors – had only a pair of small, simple stud earrings in her ears.

Though the snap was zoomed in and cropped to her chest upwards, fans did get a peek at her clothing as she rocked a simple yet sporty black jacket from her line that appeared to be zipped all the way up to her neck.

In the caption, Calia shared an inspiring message about still getting a good workout session in despite many people having a busy schedule over the holidays.

The message and the photo clearly resonated with fans. The snap has received close to 6,000 likes in the first 21 hours since it was shared online as well as many comments from impressed followers.

“You are so gorgeous,” one fan told Carrie.

Another commented that the mom of two looked “beautiful” in the photo.

“Queen of all queen[s],” a third comment posted on the snap read.

Carrie’s often spotted in her workout range both on and off social media. Another photo recently posted to Calia’s Instagram account showed the gorgeous singer as she got in a workout in a pair of skintight leggings during another shoot for the line.