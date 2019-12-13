Jordyn Woods Sizzles In A Plunging String Bikini

Jordyn's flaunting her curves in a tiny yellow bikini.

Jordyn Woods proved once again that she’s not afraid to flash some skin as she posed in a tiny, plunging string bikini in a new post shared to her Instagram stories account this week. The seriously hot new upload showed the former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star as she posed in a sauna in her tiny but very sunny two-piece.

The 22-year-old former best friend of Kylie Jenner left very little to the imagination as she showed off her assets and her serious curves to her almost 11 million followers on the social media site.

In shots that can be seen via The Daily Mail, the reality star wowed as she struck some very sultry poses while angling the camera toward her chest in her revealing swimwear.

In the photo, Jordyn could be seen as she had her long dark hair up and away from her face in a white towel in the posts as she gave fans a close-up look at half her face and her décolletage.

The star — who hit the headlines earlier this year for her infamous dalliance with Khloe Kardashian’s now ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson — wowed in a fun, bright yellow bikini that barely covered her chest. The two-piece featured two tiny triangular pieces of material over her chest and thin strings in the same bright color that stretched over both of her shoulders.

She didn’t reveal if she matched the same color on her bottom half, as she rocked a white towel around her waist.

The beauty appeared to be wearing little to no makeup as she did a little relaxing. Her flawless and blemish-free skin was on show in her selfie upload, as were her perfectly manicured eyebrows. She also kept her eye makeup to a minimum as she ditched the heavy eye shadow and eyeliner.

The influencer also kept things simple on her lips as she rocked a simple nude lipstick smile.

Jordyn still kept things glamorous though, as she rocked what appeared to be a large diamond on a thin, barely-there chain around her neck.

She also showed off her various ear piercings with a number of small silver hoops in her ears.

In the caption that went alongside the new upload, Jordyn told fans that she was hitting up the sauna in her bright bikini. She also revealed that her swimwear look was a bold two-piece from Krahs’ swimwear collection.

The latest hot bikini upload certainly doesn’t mark the first time the star has let it all hang out in her swimwear, though.

As The Inquisitr reported back in September, Jordyn also treated fans to a look at herself stripping down to a bikini as she celebrated her 22nd birthday. In the update, she showed some skin in a black bikini top which she paired with completely see-through crochet pants during a day by the pool.