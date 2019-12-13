‘B&B’ Recap For Thursday, December 12: Steffy Tries To Talk Hope Out Of The Competition

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, December 12 featured Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). She expressed her dismay at the news of her divorce. She felt that Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) obsession with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) had driven a wedge between her father and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). Ridge took issue with Steffy’s choice of words but she wouldn’t back down.

Ridge told Steffy about Thomas’ idea of a fashion showdown between Intimates and Hope For The Future. Steffy questioned her brother’s motives, per Soap Central. But Ridge felt that Steffy could not read her brother’s mind. Steffy said that she was making an educated guess when she said that Thomas wanted to work with Hope on the line. She felt that he was just using the competition as a front to get closer to Hope. Ridge and Steffy went over the numbers. Steffy conceded that they could not afford both youth lines. She said that they should let their buyers decide who they wanted to support.

In the meantime, Hope was talking to Thomas. He tried to convince her that she would lose her line if she didn’t allow him to be her designer. Hope didn’t want to work with Thomas even after he said that the range would fail without him. She stormed out after reminding him how he had kept her real baby from her.

Wyatt explains to Liam why his relationship with Sally went from "in" to "complicated." WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/h4jf898Q1p #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/2IJO6npKU3 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 12, 2019

At Spencer Publications, Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) confided in his brother, as reported by The Inquisitr. He told Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) had accidentally called him “Liam” while they planned their wedding. Liam felt that it was a mistake that many people made on a daily basis. Wyatt said that Hope would feel the same way if Liam called her “Stefffy.” Talk turned to Thomas and how he was trying to get Hope to work with him. Liam vowed that he would prevent them from working together.

Liam barged into Thomas’ office and warned the designer to back off. Thomas then revealed that Hope did not want to work with him. Liam was taken by surprise. He asked Thomas if he now realized that Hope didn’t want to spend time with him. Thomas maintained that he just wanted to help Hope keep her line.

Hope headed to Ridge’s office. The dressmaker told Hope that he would always love her mother. As the soap opera spoilers predicted, Ridge, Hope, and Steffy discussed the fashion competition. Hope told them that she wouldn’t work with Thomas. She said that she would launch the line with a new designer. Ridge felt that Thomas was one of the best designers in the business but Hope wanted to work with someone else.

Steffy asked to speak to Hope alone. Hope thought that she would also argue on her brother’s behalf. However, Steffy wanted to talk her out of the competition. She tried to discourage Hope by pointing out that she had been working on her line for the past few months while Hope did not even have a designer or a line. Hope was confident that she would find a designer who shared her passion and vision.

“I’m ready to do this Steffy. Game on!” Hope challenged Steffy.