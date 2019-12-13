Hope Beel Tugs On Her Bikini Bottoms And Flashes Underboob In Steamy Throwback Snapshot

The fitness model rocked a jersey bikini that could barely contain her curves.

Hope Beel was soaking wet in the throwback bikini photo that she shared with her 1.2 million Instagram followers on December 12.

The Texas-based fitness model was pictured rocking an unusual two-piece for her Throwback Thursday snapshot. The dark gray garment was constructed out of a thin jersey material, and the top looked like it was made from a chopped-up T-shirt. It had uneven, unfinished edges, and it was knotted in the center of the bust. The only shoulder strap visible was on the left side of Hope’s body. Her right shoulder was hidden from view by her arm, so it was unclear whether the garment only featured one strap or if Hope was simply wearing the right strap pulled down.

The top was majorly riding up, exposing an extreme amount of underboob. In addition to flashing much of the bottom half of her ample chest, Hope was tugging down the left side of her low-rise swimsuit bottoms to show off even more skin, including a small segment of her tan line-free bikini line.

Hope’s bikini had a somewhat sporty style, and it did an excellent job showcasing her fit physique, especially her sculpted stomach muscles. She accessorized her bathing suit with a pair of fingerless fabric gloves that resembled those that MMA fighters wear in the ring.

Hope’s long, dark hair was soaking wet and slicked back, making it appear as though she’d just survived a serious sweat session. For her beauty look, she sported long lush lashes, a bold dark brow, and a matte pink lip. She contoured her cheeks with a dusting of bronzer, and a hint of highlighter made the apples of her cheeks glisten.

Hope posed with one fist raised defiantly in front of her chest, and she had a look of determination on her face.

In the caption of her post, Hope revealed that she was using her sexy, workout-themed throwback photo to promote a friend’s new “DNA fitness app.” However, most of her followers were more excited about her picture than the digital health product. Over the course of a few hours, the snapshot received over 24,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“You’re incredible! Stunning beauty and perfect body!” remarked one of the brunette beauty’s enamored followers.

“The picture in the dictionary next to knockout needs to be replaced by this!” gushed another admirer.

“Ma’am you are my inspiration!!!” a third fan wrote.

“O man what you have done these last 5 years! Hard training made this possible,” read a fourth response to her post.

Many fans also commented on Hope’s rock hard abs. However, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, the fitness model has confessed that her stomach isn’t looking quite as sculpted these days. She made the revelation in the caption accompanying a different swimsuit photo that she recently uploaded on Instagram. In that stunning snapshot, she was rocking a colorful striped string bikini.