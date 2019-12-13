WWE News: Ronda Rousey Gives Update On Pregnancy Plans, Discusses Marriage To Travis Browne

Ronda Rousey has been absent from WWE television since WrestleMania 35, where she lost her Raw Women’s Championship to Becky Lynch in a historic Triple Threat match that also featured Charlotte Flair. The reason for her absence is reportedly because she wants to start a family, but she doesn’t appear to be in a rush to do so.

Speaking to E! Online, Rousey opened up about her pregnancy plans with husband Travis Browne. According to the UFC Hall of Famer, the couple is trying to conceive a child, but they’re more focused on living in the now.

“We’re just putting it out in the universe and letting nature take its course and not trying to rush it or put any pressure on ourselves. Just kind of enjoy our time as a family together. Enjoying every day and accepting it whenever it happens.”

The former Women’s Champion revealed that she’s enjoying her time with Browne while it lasts, while noting that having a child will mark a huge change in their lives. However, she does believe not competing in the squared circle will boost her chances of falling pregnant.

“You know, we’re not taking ovulation tests or anything like that. But, I’m also not on the road 200 days a year and taking power bombs every night. So, I’m sure that helps.”

Rousey discussed her pregnancy plans on a recent episode of Total Divas, which confirmed her intentions to start a family following months of rumors. According to Rousey, she opened up because she wanted to provide more transparency on the situation.

Loading...

Rousey has also found herself becoming a stepparent to Browne’s two children from a previous marriage. The former Women’s Champion told E! Online that it’s been a rewarding experience, and that she loves being part of a family.

Rousey concluded the interview by revealing that she cooks for her husband, even though she previously vowed to never make a meal for a man in her lifetime. However, Browne is no stranger to the kitchen either, and their romance appears to be one that’s based on spoiling each other.

Rousey didn’t confirm when she plans on returning to the squared circle, but she is expected to in the near future as she’s been pitching ideas to the company. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she will reportedly face Lynch at next year’s WrestleMania. The rematch between the pair has been long-awaited, and the grandest stage of them all is a fitting pay-per-view to host it.