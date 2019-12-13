A Facility In Iowa May Have Conducted ‘Harmful Human Experiments’ On Mentally Handicapped Patients

Some of these experiments included sick 'sexual arousal studies.'

The Department of Justice is reportedly opening an investigation into a state-run facility in Glenwood, Iowa, after reports that mentally handicapped patients had been the subject of “harmful human experiments,” reports ABC affiliate KETV Newswatch 7.

The subject of the investigation is Glenwood Resource Center (GRC), a care facility that provides for around 250 Iowans with intellectual disabilities. Many of them also suffer from concurrent health issues as well. It makes the charges of human experimentation all the worse knowing that many of the patients were unable to protest.

According to a copy of Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband’s letter, which was obtained by KETV Newswatch 7, federal attorneys are planning on investigating a number of concerns, primarily the allegations of human experiments were have been described as “harmful.” They are also going to look into claims of inadequate medical care, needless restraint practices, and incidents that caused residents physical injury.

CBS affiliate KCCI 8 Des Moines even claimed that some of the sick human experiments centered on “sexual arousal studies.” Others were related to “optimal hydration” under the “perfect care index.”

This is not the first time that Glenwood Resource Center has been the focus of law enforcement. Last year, five former Iowa DHS workers were convicted of mistreating GRC residents. There were also abuse allegations back in 2016. Several employees quit rather than be the focus of an investigation.

However, most alarmingly, KCCI 8 Des Moines confirmed that there had been as many as three deaths in just the past eight weeks at the center.

As a result of the investigation, the top official at Glenwood Resource Center, Dr. Jerry Rea, has been placed on leave. DHS Director Kelly Garcia confirmed his removal. In the meantime, the superintendent at state-run Woodward Resource Center, Marsha Edgington, will serve as acting superintendent. That said, Woodward Resource Center is also worryingly currently being investigated by the DOJ.

“When we have all of the facts and the time is appropriate, the department will share all of the information we are able to with the governor’s office, the Legislature, stakeholders and family members. The department looks forward an open dialogue, to building trust through transparency and ensuring this never happens again,” DHS spokesperson Matt Highland told KCCI.

Though the investigation is being led by the Department of Justice, the organization itself does not have the best record — especially when it comes to sexual harassment.